Tarek El Moussa Doesn’t Want ‘Big Mouth’ Christine Quinn at His Wedding to Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star

It seems Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young may not invite Christine Quinn to her wedding with Tarek El Moussa, according to a candid conversation the Netflix and HGTV reality stars had during a December 8 episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast.

Heather, 33, and Tarek, 39, let slip that there’s some ~tension~ between them and the Selling Sunset agent’s co-star, Christine. For anyone who has watched Netflix’s Selling Sunset, you’d know that this certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Christine, 31, is feuding with one of her fellow agents (TBH, we’re not sure her feud with Chrishell really ever ended. Only next season might hold the answer). But it may come as a surprise for fans of the series to hear that Heather and Christine—who once seemed like besties on the series—are now at a point where they “just really don’t talk that much.” And according to Heather, this might impact whether Christine even gets an invite to her wedding.

When asked if there’s anyone from the Selling Sunset cast who isn’t going to be invited to Heather and Tarek’s wedding, the real-estate agent revealed to podcast host Amanda Hirsch that they will have to wait and see who she’s “talking to and not talking to at that point,” suggesting that she’s currently “closer” to co-workers Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and the Oppenheim brothers.

While Heather skirted questions about the status of her relationship to Christine, her fiancé Tarek was pretty explicit: “Christine has a big mouth,” he said. “She said some shitty things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.” The HGTV host went on to describe an incident in which Christine compared their relationship to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s, who famously staged paparazzi photoshoots of themselves.

Tarek slammed Christine for what he called “stupid” behavior. “Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk,” he told Hirsch. “It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we’re out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I’m sorry. I’ve been on TV for 10 years.”

Still, the Flip or Flop star claimed “there’s no bad blood” with Christine and that he and Heather “just stay away” from her. Heather added, “this was a while ago,” and things between her and Christine are “fine.”