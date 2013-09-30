‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Has a Baby Boy! (Yes, She Was Pregnant)

Apparently, “Glee” star/dancer extraordinaire Heather Morris was pregnant, because she just had her baby this weekend! She and longtime beau Taylor Hubbell welcomed new son Elijah this weekend, reports Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old actress and dancer, who plays less-than-bright cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce on “Glee,” has been with Hubbell since high school, and clearly intends to make it official.

“I want to marry him so bad,” she told Fitness magazine in 2011, adding: “That’s what I really care about. I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him. I love acting, but if it affects my relationship, then I won’t continue doing it.”

That’s a big statement! We suspect now that she and Taylor have a third person to add to the mix, we might see less and less of Heather on the show. Congrats to the new parents!

(And, just because, here’s Heather’s incredible performance as her sort-of namesake Britney Spears on “Glee.”)