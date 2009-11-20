Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek Divorce

Were you a Pacey fan or a Dawson fan? If the latter, you might be excited to learn that the star who won us over in Dawson’s Creek and more recently in films like Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction just filed for divorce last Friday. James Van Der Beek and his soon-to-be ex, actress Heather Ann McComb, separated earlier this year after being together for almost six years since their nuptials in July of 2003. We know you had posters of Dawson sticky-tacked over your bed back in the day, and now that he’s back on the market, who knows which lucky girl’s dreams might finally come true. Better book that ticket to Hollywood fast.