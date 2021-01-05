Here’s What Goes Down When Heather From Colton’s Season Crashes Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Filming

It’s the twist we never expected. There are Bachelor 2021 spoilers that Heather Martin, a contestant from Colton Underwood’s season, crashes Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Confused? Let’s break down what we know.

The Bachelor season 25 premiered on January 4, 2021. The episode saw Matt James, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, meet 32 women (one of whom may be his future wife). But that’s not all the women that Matt will meet this season. At the end of the first episode, ABC included a promo for the rest of Matt’s season, which showed none other than Heather Martin as one of his contestants. In the promo, Heather shows up at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania (where Matt’s season filmed) ready to meet the man of her dreams. “Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt,” Chris tells Heather when she pulls up to the resort in a white SUV.

Another scene shows Matt looking surprised as Heather walks into a room in a white evening gown. “I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Matt says. After that, we see rest of Matt’s contestants crowd around a bar as they disapprove of Heather’s arrival. “You already had your fucking shot. Go home,” one of the contestants says. The saga ends with Heather crying as she walks away from the other women. “This is an impossible situation, but still, I do feel like Matt’s worth it,” she says in a confessional.

So that’s what we know about Heather in The Bachelor season 25 promo. But what happens to her and does she win The Bachelor? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Heather Martin.

Who is Heather Martin?

Heather, a 25-year-old from San Diego, California, is a former contestant from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood in 2019. Unlike the other contestants, Heather’s occupation was listed as “Never Been Kissed.” In her Bachelor package, Heather revealed that she was a virgin and had never been kissed. One of those things changed before the end of the season. In her one-on-one date with Colton, Heather is kissed for the first time under a burst of fireworks in the night sky. In week 7, Heather eliminates herself from The Bachelor after realizing that her connection with Colton wasn’t where it should be to invite him to Hometown Dates.

Heather is also the best friend of season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown (who is eliminated by Colton right before her.) Hannah is also a close friend of Matt, as Matt’s best friend and roommate, Tyler Cameron, was the runner-up on Hannah’s Bachelorette season. According to Reality Steve, Hannah may have been the one to introduce Matt and Heather, or at plant the seed in Heather’s head to try out for Matt’s season.

In an interview on “The Bachelor Recap” podcast in January 2021, ABC Entertainment Executive Rob Mills revealed that Heather had been crushing on Matt for a while. “She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down,” he said.

Does Heather win The Bachelor?

(Spoilers ahead.) So, after all this, does Heather win The Bachelor? Sorry to say it, Heather fans, but she doesn’t even make it through the night. According to Reality Steve, Heather is eliminated by Matt a few hours after she crashes his season. In the promo, we see Heather walk away from Matt’s contestants in tears. This may be after the moment that she’s eliminated. As for who wins (spoilers ahead!), Matt’s winner is Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, according to Reality Steve. Another promo also shows him proposing, so there’s a chance the two are engaged. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.