‘Dating Around’s Heather & Ernesto Could Be the Show’s Best Success Story

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dating Around season 2 on Netflix. Heather’s friends hoped that she would find The One on Dating Around, and she may have in her pick, Ernesto. So are Heather and Ernesto still together after Dating Around season 2? All signs point to yes. In fact, the couple could even be the show’s best success story.

Dating Around, which premiered its second season on Friday, June 12, follows one single on five blind dates. The dates occur one after another, and after a week of dates, the single choose the person they want to go on a second date with, which is revealed in the final minutes of the episode. Each season is set in a different city (season 2 is in New Orleans, while season 1 was in New York city), and each episode is centered on a different person. Episode four is about Heather, a 26-year-old makeup artist and hairstylist who’s only lived with her parents her whole life. Heather’s dates are Ernesto, Truman, Deavhon, Montrell and Lawrence.

While some of the guys impress her, no one comes as close as Ernesto, a sales executive from an international airline. From the get-go Ernesto and Heather bond because they can “shoot the shit” as New Orlean natives. They also feel a kinship over both living with their parents. Heather has never moved away from her Sicilian-American family, while Ernesto tells her that he’s living with his parents in New Orleans as his house is renovated.

But the cutest moment between Heather and Ernesto comes when she reveals that her favorite show is Peaky Blinders, and he tells her that it’s his favorite show too. The moment continues with Heather mimicking one of the characters as Ernesto seems impressed at his date. Apparently, she’s the first date he’s ever met that likes Peaky Blinders. At the end of the night, Ernesto and Heather share a kiss in the car, which leads her to laugh and tell him that he’s a good kisser. He asks her why she says that, and she responds that it’s because he just gave her a good kiss. In the episodes final moments, Heather and Ernesto reunite on Bourbon Street as they dance in the middle of the road to a band.

So are they still together? Well, we can’t say for sure, but it seems like Heather and Ernesto are in fact still dating, which would make them one of the few success stories from the show. In March, Heather shared a selfie of her with glam, which she captioned: “Like a 1950s Jay Leno 🌛 #bootychins4thewin.”

Ernesto commented, “Hot damn ❤️❤️❤️,” which led Heather to respond: “🥰🥰 be still my heart😚💋.”

If that’s not flirting, we don’t know what is y’all. Don’t worry, Heather has also returned the favor with the compliments. In April, Ernesto shared a photo of him outside, which he captioned: “I miss adventuring. Hopeful that one day soon we will all be able to travel and enjoy this beautiful world again.”

Heather took to his comments to let her man know how good looking he is. “Boiz a cutieee🔥 also sameeee🙌,” she wrote. Ernesto also liked her comment. The two have also liked several of the other’s posts on Instagram (including when they both shared the trailer from the show), which further makes us think that they’re still together.

While we can’t know for sure if Heather and Ernesto are still dating, we think it’s safe to say that the two at least tried to continue their romance for a few months after the show. Peaky Blinders, give them a cameo!