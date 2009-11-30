StyleCaster
Share

Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, Plus His 7 Best Moments On Film

What's hot
StyleCaster

Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, Plus His 7 Best Moments On Film

Lyz
by

The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus is set to be released this week, making it the last film to ever be seen with the late Heath Ledger starring. The film, a visually strange romp about a travelling theater group, also starring Lily Cole, is Ledger’s Tupac-esque postmortem film contribution. Even though it’s been a few years since his tragic death, whenever 10 Things I Hate About You is playing on ABC Family…the wound still feels fresh. The man was truly talented, beautiful, and worthy of plenty of memorable onscreen moments.

image

The Dark Knight, 2008 – Making “Why so serious?” the most commonly-used Halloween phrase.

image

I’m Not There, 2007 – The most sullenly sexy version of Bob Dylan, since, well…Bob Dylan.

image

Brokeback Mountain, 2005 – A seriously heartbreaking story, a seriously beautiful love story, and some serious controversy.

image

Candy, 2006 – An eerie plotline about a love affair with heroin and a girl named Candy, played very convincingly by Ledger, who died of an overdose.

image

A Knight’s Tale, 2001 – Inspired by Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, Ledger’s gorgeous smile stole the spotlight from a beautiful Shannyn Sossamon and a naked Paul Bettany.

image

The Patriot, 2000 – Truthfully? I don’t know much about this film…I stopped watching it promptly after Ledger died. True story.

image

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999 – The reason why we all wanted the bad boy, why we wanted to go paintballing, and why we totally would have flashed the soccer coach for a date with Ledger.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share