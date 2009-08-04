Heath Ledger Directs Modest Mouse Music Video

The Heath Ledger-directed Modest Mouse music video for “King Rat” debuts today. Exclusive to MySpace music, the music video is a tie-in to the Modest Mouse EP “No One’s First, and You’re Next,” also out today.

Motivated to raise awareness of illegal commercial whale hunting in his native Australia, Heath Ledger centered the video around his fervent stance against this criminal hunting practice. While the video was incomplete at the time of Ledger’s unexpected death in January of 2008, MASSES, a video company partnered with Ledger completed the video on Ledger’s behalf to help realize Ledger’s honorable cause.

All collected proceeds from the first month of King Rat’s video downloads (available via iTunes) will be donated to Sea Shepherd Conservation Society— a non-profit wildlife conservation organization.

