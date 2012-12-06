Heat Wave: Miami’s 20 Most Stylish

Miami may be stereotypically known for its bikini babes, oversize umbrella drinks and blaring techno beats on loop, but increasingly, the city is rapidly evolving into a cultural haven with five-star restaurants, exclusive shopping experiences, a world-champion basketball team, and one of the best international art fairs, Art Basel. In other words, Miami style has been redefined.

This year, we unveil our first-ever roundup of Miami’s most stylish residents, which run the gamut from a whip-carrying club owner to a basketball wife who doesn’t leave the house without six-inch heels—a far cry from muscle tees and teased hair. There’s no denying this city is undergoing a major cultural facelift, which may be attributed to the growing popularity of areas like Wynwood Art District and the Design District.

Nightlife, too, has experienced a boost with recent additions like Soho Beach House, the St. Barth’s import Juvia, Jose Andres’ first Miami restaurant The Bazaar, and Amy Sacco’s latest hotspot Rec Room at the newly relaunched Gale Hotel. Shopping-wise, we all know LVMH brands have fled Bal Harbour to the Design District, but our style stars still seem keen on their ol’ reliables, like C. Madeleine’s for upscale vintage, The Webster for designer duds and local flea markets for one-of-a-kind scores.

Read on to see how Miami’s 20 Most Stylish are reinventing the Miami look and bringing on the heat.

Photography by Ben Fink Shapiro

Hair & Makeup by Sara Bearss, Artists by Timothy Priano

Post Production: Eyescapes Labs

Shoot Locations: The Gale, Shelborne and Mokai