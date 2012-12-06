Heat Wave: Miami’s 20 Most Stylish

Miami may be stereotypically known for its bikini babes, oversize umbrella drinks and blaring techno beats on loop, but increasingly, the city is rapidly evolving into a cultural haven with five-star restaurants, exclusive shopping experiences, a world-champion basketball team, and one of the best international art fairs, Art Basel. In other words, Miami style has been redefined.
This year, we unveil our first-ever roundup of Miami’s most stylish residents, which run the gamut from a whip-carrying club owner to a basketball wife who doesn’t leave the house without six-inch heels—a far cry from muscle tees and teased hair. There’s no denying this city is undergoing a major cultural facelift, which may be attributed to the growing popularity of areas like Wynwood Art District and the Design District.
Nightlife, too, has experienced a boost with recent additions like Soho Beach House, the St. Barth’s import Juvia, Jose Andres’ first Miami restaurant The Bazaar, and Amy Sacco’s latest hotspot Rec Room at the newly relaunched Gale Hotel. Shopping-wise, we all know LVMH brands have fled Bal Harbour to the Design District, but our style stars still seem keen on their ol’ reliables, like C. Madeleine’s for upscale vintage, The Webster for designer duds and local flea markets for one-of-a-kind scores.
Read on to see how Miami’s 20 Most Stylish are reinventing the Miami look and bringing on the heat.
Roman Jones, Managing Partner, The Opium Group, which includes nightlife hotspots Mokai, Mansion, Set and Opium, among others.
Describing Miami style as "booty-licious," Jones admittedly has a predilection for the naughty. In fact, he's often seen and carrying a riding crop—the perfect accessory to his latest splurge, a Givenchy orange blazer.
On his most embarrassing fashion moment from high school, Jones says, "I remember trying to be cool and wearing an assortment of shoe laces over my face to the Palladium, and Howie Montaug (the doorman) calling me out, reminding me I was seventeen and that anything I wore was cool—just not shoe laces on my face. He gave me two drink tickets for effort."
Danielle and Lisa Frankel, co-designers, Phillips House.
This elegant mother-daughter design duo describes their style (and design philosophy) as "Classic with a bit of the unexpected always present." Lisa (pictured right) says, "I used to love watching the Sonny and Cher Show, always admiring Cher’s outfits. And of course, Lucille Ball. She was wonderful at everything she did and had great style, too. Both timeless."
Danielle interjects, "We create our jewelry with the same concept in mind—styles you can collect and covet over time."
Daniella Sredni, Owner/Designer of beach-to-street clothing line AQUARIUS.
This low-maintenance beauty oozes Miami's relaxed, cool vibe. Sredni says, "Fashion here is for the light-hearted—there are no rules. People here like to be seen."
Matthew Chevallard, VP/Creative Director, Del Toro Shoes.
With a growing celebrity following and a recent collaboration with Miami Heat's Dwayne Wade, Del Toro is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. The surprisingly tall Chevallard chalks up his design influences to his upbringing. "Growing up in Palm Beach, coming from Italian heritage, and attending boarding school has played a huge role in defining my style," he says, "And it continues to influence each of my designs."
Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi, co-founders, The Broken Shaker and Bar Lab.
These two bring a unique dose of cool to South Beach, with Orta's relaxed, surf vibe and Zvi's rock edge. As laid-back as they are, however, neither would ever part with these most prized possessions: Orta's Vintage Twin Fin surfboard and Zvi's Macabi Tel-Aviv tee.
DJ Irie, Official DJ of the World Champion Miami HEAT.
In addition to being possibly one of the nicest people on the planet, DJ Irie's style is equally impressive. Refusing to skimp on formal wear, Irie invests in custom suits from Astor & Black. "There's nothing like them," he says. "My personal style is simple, cool, and fun, with hints of sophistication." He continues, "All kinds of people influence my style—everyone from Kanye West to the late John F. Kennedy. Living in Miami is like being on a tropical vacation all year long, which lets us get away with pretty much anything."
Lisa Heiden-Koffler, Miami social fixture and designer vintage collector.
From Hermes to Alaia, this vintage guru's closet is truly mind-blowing. "My style is classic yet bohemian," says Heiden. "I like the mix of the simple with edgy pieces—most often vintage. I love to collect and that is part of my mélange. And if you've never made a fashion faux-pas, you haven't lived."
Joshua Wagner, Managing Partner, LDV Hospitality, whose brands include Rec Room, Regent Cocktail Club and Dolce Italian.
Wagner represents the nocturnal Miami contingency, and always manages to look put-together. "Working in the hospitality/nightlife world, I meet a lot of different people in many different environments—from art and fashion events to a simple night bellied up at a bar," he says. "These people are my inspiration. It's always around."
Bette Ann Schlossberg, Online Community Manager.
A fan of patterns and color, Schlossberg isn't afraid to make a statement. "I was a ballet dancer with the Atlanta Ballet growing up, and I really think that pushed me to develop a sense of elegance and grace," she says. "I also can wear five-inch heels with no problem because I was always dancing on my toes!"
Camilo Rios, Photographer/Creative Director, The Webster Miami and Creative Associate, Del Toro Shoes.
Colombian-born Rios is no stranger to luxury—or the camera—considering his day job. "I recently splurged on Balmain jeans and a pair of Del Toro shoes. However, a while ago I wore a jacket resembling a certain designer to an event, and when I was asked whose jacket it was, I fibbed and mentioned the high-end label," recalls Rios. "I kept the story kept going until a girl who actually worked for the brand called me out! It was very embarrassing, to say the least."
Joanne and Michelle Stone, Creative Director and President, Citrine by the Stones
The Stone sisters' aesthetic is truly their own: "Accessories are a major part of our style, and we dress around our jewelry," says Michelle.
Joanne adds, "Much of our inspiration came from our grandmother and our Peruvian upbringing with so much exposure to ancient and tribal cultures."
Michael Saiger, Founder/Creative Director, MIANSAI by Michael Saiger.
"Miami style is all over the place," says Saiger, whose self-described style is "New York-meets-the beach." In addition to an affection for his vintage Bronco, Saiger's most cherished item in his closet is his dad's army jacket from Vietnam. "I wear it all the time and will never get rid of it," he says.
Stacey Galbut, Co-Founder/Principal of Noble Uniforms and Style Ambassador to Menin Hotels.
"I wear fairly classic and simple silhouettes, but almost always in a bold color," says Galbut.
"The most special piece of clothing I own is my vintage Dior turban. I don't bring it out much, but I feel very sexy when I do—my husband feels slightly embarrassed."
Savannah Brinson, Miami's chicest (and cutest) transplant.
Recently moving to Miami from Ohio, Brinson fully embraces the change of style and scenery. "There is always a way to make a simple outfit sexy in Miami," she says. "I recently treated myself to a lipstick-red Chanel Jumbo Icon Bag with silver hardware—it was pretty hard to find but worth the hunt! However, my most coveted item right now is my engagement ring (from fiancé LeBron James) for obvious reasons."
Lexing Zhang, Owner, Art Lexing.
Growing up in Xinjiang, China, this pint-sized gallerina has a very strong point-of-view. "I am very adventurous when it comes to clothing, but at the same time I keep it all under control," says Zhang. "Living in Paris for three years (one job was an internship at French Vogue with Carine Roitfeld) taught me how to look fabulous in the simplest clothes."
Jourdan Binder, Founder/Managing Partner at The Workshop and Partner, Noble Experiment.
As the owner of a leading creative agency, Binder is always looking for inspiration. "I love being from Miami, and I think the overall style here is getting much better, due to all of the cultural advancements and new people coming to town," he says. "If you walk around Wynwood you will notice something is going on."
Alexander Mijares, artist.
"Art and travel have played a huge role in defining my style," says Mijares. "Like my paintings, Miami style is about color and vibrance, and my clothes are, well, mostly covered in paint."
Alexis Rivera, "Today in Florida" morning news anchor, WSVN 7 Miami.
"My style is a direct reflection of my upbringing," says Rivera. "I was inspired by my mother's eye for classic sophistication. She once gave me a vintage Louis Vuitton special edition purse that she bought at 25—it's the most coveted item I own."
Ranjana Khan, designer, Ranjana Khan jewelry and founder, Ranjana Khan Facial Yoga.
"Growing up in India I developed my sense of color, texture and pattern combinations—there we layer them all together!" says Khan. "Miami is similar, where the style is bold, sexy, colorful and daring!
