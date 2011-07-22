Heat Wave Chic: Shop The Perfect Weather Appropriate Outfit

This has been one of those weeks that you start dripping in sweat the second you step out of your door. The thick haze of humidity slaps you in the face and you wonder why you even bothered taking a shower or blow-drying your hair that morning. Although you probably feel like throwing on the tiniest shorts and skimpiest tank top you have (hell, you’d go out in a bikini if you could) that’s not always an appropriate — or classy, for that matter — way to go about summer dressing.

We’ve shopped some easy lightweight pieces that are perfect for the sweltering summer heat to help you keep cool in style. Check ’em out below!

1. Straw hat, $45, at Topshop

2. TEXTILE Elizabeth & James Sofia cotton camisole, $135, at Net-A-Porter

3. Full Circle Shades, $40, at Nasty Gal

4. “Fruit Cake” charm bracelet, $175, at Venessa Arizaga

5. Saludos x OC cotton canvas espadrilles, $35 per pair, at Opening Ceremony

6. Bumble and bumble Defrizz, $25, at Sephora

7. Wayuu Taya Mochilla knitted cotton crossbody bag, $175, at Net-A-Porter

8. Bright red maxi skirt, $80, at Topshop

9. Tinted moisturizer with SPF 20, $42, at Laura Mercier

10. Sugar Honey tinted lip treatment with SPF 15, $22.50, at Fresh

