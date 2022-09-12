Target’s Hearth & Hand Line Is 25% Off—Here Are Our Favorite Fall Finds

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Warming up your home for the fall and winter season is all about adding in a darker, neutral color palette, mixing textures and adding a few cozy elements like fluffy throws and pillows. No home decor line makes it easier to spruce up your home than Hearth & Hand, the line from Magnolia at Target that’s not only affordable, but also has a cohesive style throughout that makes it easy to fill up your home with unique finds. Decorating your home can get overwhelming, but finding your favorite decor line at Target and sticking with it is a simple way to feel like designer without having to do any of the legwork.

And from Sept. 11, 2022 to Sept. 17, 2022, the entire Hearth & Hand line is on sale for 25 percent off at Target. This includes the new fall collection that recently dropped and the iconic staples of the line. Whether you’ve been looking for the right time to make the coffee corner on your kitchen counters or just need to swap out a few summer pieces for warmer fall wooden accents, now’s the time to take advantage of the savings and get everything conveniently shipped to your door. Here are a few stand-out pieces from the sale that we’re shopping now.

Eucalyptus Wreath

Hello Fall! Add this simple wreath to your door or even inside in your kitchen windows to instantly warm up any space.

Metal Round Tray

Keep fall knick knacks like candles, candy dishes and more contained with this metallic round tray for your coffee table.

Salt & Pepper Marble Pinch Pots

You probably spent the summer dining on the patio of all of your favorite restaurants, but fall is the time to stay home and start experimenting with cozy weather recipes. Keep these pinch pots on-hand to season everything like you’re Salt Bae.

Aluminum Half-Sheet Baking Pan

I don’t make the rules, but the arrival of fall also includes the sudden urge to bake. If you want to bake a few cookies as the craving hits and store most of the dough in the fridge, this half-size pan is perfect for small spaces.

Stoneware Pitcher

Add your orange and yellow flowers and make this a center piece, or whip it out to serve cider to guests. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Set of 4 Dinner Plates

Isn’t it time for a matching dinner set? It is, after all, the key to finally becoming a real adult. Save on this set of four plates.