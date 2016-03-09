StyleCaster
10 Street-Style-Approved Heart-Shaped Bags

As much as I love the beat-up brown leather satchel I use almost every day, I’m also someone who firmly believes in the power of kitsch when it comes to my accessories. The street-style crowd seems to agree, as evidenced by the number of quirky, humorous, bold bags spotted during during the last few seasons, particularly heart-shaped styles.

Some of my all-time favorite labels—Moschino, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, to name a few—are also on board, each of which has its own take made from various materials.

Here, 10 genuinely fun heart-shaped designer bags to buy (or ogle) now, from small leather crossbody styles to glittery evening clutches.

 

Edie Parker Striped Glittered Acrylic Clutch, $1,995; at Net-a-Porter

Christopher Kane Black Heart-Shaped Shoulder Bag, $590; at SSense

Manish Arora Embellished Heart-Shaped Crossbody, $516; at Farfetch

Marc Jacobs Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $295; at Nordstrom

Love Moschino Americana Heart Clutch Bag, $133; at ASOS

Stella McCartney Falabella Heart Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $880; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mega-splurge: Chanel Vintage Heart Shape Clutch, $6,982; at Farfetch

Moschino Crystal Heart Leather Shoulder Bag, $ 1,197; at Stylebop

Kate Spade Secret Admirer Heart Crossbody, $208; at Kate Spade

Surpui Heart-Shaped Clutch, $541; at Farfetch

