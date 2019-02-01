This Accessory Trend Wants You to Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve—or Around Your Wrist

Scroll To See More Images

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it seems fitting that playful heart accessories are shaping up to be one of the season’s biggest fashion trends. Romantic style is bona fide fashion genre, but it usually refers designs featuring billowy sleeves, silk and lace detail, and fluid, ethereal silhouettes. 2019’s version of romantic fashion, on the other hand, is much more literal. And while it may feel borderline kitsch, Instagram girls, style bloggers and designer runways can be trusted as a source for making unspoken sartorial judgement calls. And they’ve deemed this trend more than appropriate to wear—even among those of us who graduated middle school a long, long time ago.

It may be daunting to invest in a trend with a motif that we’re used to finding printed on frilly dresses and embossed on handbags in the children’s department, but grownup brands and e-tailers are definitely endorsing the trend. Of course, the seasonal parallelism between the fact that it’s nearly February and that hearts are a universal signifier of the unapolgetically pink-and-red hued Hallmark holiday, we assure you this trend not only couldn’t be more fun to wear, but it will also stick around post-February as well.

While Lolita-esque sunnies and ’80s-era heart prints come and go with cyclical regularity, this year, it’s all about heart-designed statement accessories to add a touch of girlish charm to any look with one piece. Hearts are cropping up on everything from earrings, handbags and clutches—and even vintage-inspired lockets seem to be taking over the enduring coin necklace trend.

The best part? The heart accessories trend is surprisingly easy to wear. If you find the thought of looking like you’ve purchased a heart-shaped accessory from a 5-year-old’s dress-up chest a little daunting, you can always opt for a subtler way into the trend—like a heart-shaped locket or some heart-shaped statement earrings. And of course, if you’re a fearless maximalist that isn’t afraid of looking a little “extra,” opt for a statement clutch you can pair with everything from your go-to jeans to your cocktail hour look.

Shanti Heart Clutch, $150 at Shopbop

This lovely design is playful, flirty and far from juvenile.

Engraved Heart Locket, $54 at Free People

We love this functional locket’s vintage appeal.

ASOS Design Heart Buckle Waist Belt, $13 at ASOS

Romantic flavor with a side of Western style.

Kate Spade New York Heart It Wristlet, $128 at Nordstrom

A more subtle way to try the trend.

Bagabita Double Heart Earrings, $160 at Reformation

Leave it to Reformation to offer feminine designs with classic, cool-girl appeal.

Beaded Heart Bag, $48 at Topshop

This heart-shaped bag tackles two trends (hello, beaded bags) in one affordable piece.

Vinca Play Heart to Get Earrings, $25 at ModCloth

These charming earrings were practically made to be worn for V-day. Added to cart.

Heart Icon Belt Bag, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because your belt bag doesn’t have to boring.

Saint Lauren Loulou Heart-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $420 at Net-a-Porter

The designer spin-off the iconic Lolita sunnies.

BaubleBar Stone Heart Drop Earrings, $44 at ShopBop

For those who love hearts but aren’t the fondest of pink and red hues.

Prada Heart Keyring, $185 at Farfetch

This luxe keychain is the perfect way to try the trend for minimalists.

Kate Spade New York Hearts Silk Skinny Scarf, $48 at Nordstrom

A French girl styling hack with contemporary flair.

Quay Australia x Elle Ferguson Kim Heart-Shaped Glasses, $60 at ASOS

Blogger-approved.

