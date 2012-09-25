Hear Lana Del Rey’s New Single “Ride”

Lana Del Rey‘s new single “Ride” has hit the Internet! The track is the lead single off the 26-year-old singer’s upcoming re-release Born to Die: Paradise Edition, out November 13. While the languid tune isn’t terribly different than any of Del Rey’s other tunes, it’s indeed consistent, complimenting her marked proclivity for everything ‘60s-meets-Mulholland Drive.

Del Rey is currently appearing in H&M’s fall campaign, for whom she released a a cover of the 1963 ballad “Blue Velvet” from the David Lynch film of the same name.

Want more Lana? Head on over to The Vivant to get the scoop on Del Rey’s private concert last week in NYC.

Do you like Lana Del Rey’s new single? Tell us!