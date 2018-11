Lykki Li just announced she will play Monday, August 1st @ 6:30, as part of Central Park Summer Stage. Get tickets here. Details below.

Don’t know about you guys but I will wait all night for an acoustic version of Tonight. Watch.

Central Park SummerStage

Rumsey Playfield

Doors 5:30 p.m. / Show 6:30 p.m.

$30 advance / $35 day of show

All Ages