Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative LP, Watch The Throne, hits iTunes on August 8, with a physical release scheduled for August 12.

Best Buy has the exclusive on the deluxe edition of the CD for its first 10 days. This arrangement has sparked a protest by the independent record stores around the country. Lead by Record Store Day they plan to send a letter of petition to the artists to be published in Billboard soon.

Will it be enough to get Jay-Z and Kanye on board?

