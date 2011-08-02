HEAR IT HERE: Fun Fun Fun Fest Announces Lineup

Could be time to plan a trip to Austin, Textas? The Fun Fun Fun Fest has just announced a lineup that could make it worth your while.

It features Odd Future, Passion Pit, Lykke Li, M83, Girls, Major Lazer, Public Enemy, tUnE-yArDs, Slayer, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Diplo, Flying Lotus, Neon Indian, Four Tet, Dan Deacon, Spank Rock, Okkervil River, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Architecture in Helsinki, Boris, Thee Oh Sees, Baths, Cold Cave, Tinariwen, YACHT, Austra, Henry Rollins, and many more.

The festival takes place November 4-6 at Auditorium Shores. The stages will divided up by genre, with indie rock, punk/metal, hip-hop/dance, and comedy each getting their own stage. For full details visit Pitchfork.