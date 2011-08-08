HEAR IT HERE: Chris Brown Gets Even Worse

Chris Brown is still trying to find his way into our soundwaves. But, this time, he is rapping his way.

With episode upon episode, following the unforgettable incident with Rihanna, Chris Brown has been on a rampage of bad behavior. So what is there left to do but find a way to make it marketable? Got to thank his PR team for this one.

No longer the singing, dancing Usher type, Chris Brown is embracing his ‘bad boy’ status by rapping robotically on his new mixtape Boy in Detention. Since no one would ever actually pay money for this crap he is giving it away for free here.

One reason to listen? There is a song produced by David Banner that features Justin Beiber rapping and Brown apologizing for double parking his Bugatti.

Yes, Chris Brown is trying to be MORE hardcore by rapping with Justin Beiber. Thanks for the laughs Chris.