Hear Gwyneth Paltrow Gangsta Rap

This woman never ceases to amaze me. First, she stuns us all by revealing some serious vocals that she’d been keeping under wraps, then she manages to upstage the entire cast of Glee with her dancing, and now Gwyneth Paltrow is apparently a rapper too. And not just any rap 90s West Coast hip hop, to be exact. I mean, I always knew the girl was straight hood!

Leave it to her to rap the lyrics NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton” on the spot without missing a beat. Next thing you know, Gwyneth will be releasing her debut rap album and when she does, just remember that I called it first.