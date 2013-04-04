Hear Beyoncé Cover Amy Winehouse in Awesome New “Great Gatsby” Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/ozkOhXmijtk

After its release was delayed from Christmas to May 10, we were starting to feel a bit skeptical regarding the hotly-anticipated Baz Luhrmann-directed reboot of “The Great Gatsby,” but this new trailer should put all your fears to rest. Without being unnecessarily gushy, read the 5 best things about the preview below—and watch it above!

1. We hear Beyoncé‘s cover of Amy Winehouse‘s “Back to Black”—and it doesn’t disappoint.

2. While we’ve seen sketches of the Miuccia Prada-designed costumes, seeing them on film is even better.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s performance is clearly stellar. Watching him flip out on Tobey Maguire is reason enough to watch.

4. Real estate porn, plain and simple.

5. Aside from the Beyoncé track, the rest of the soundtrack is equally epic. Featuring new tunes from Lana Del Rey and Florence + The Machine, we’re betting this will be the “Garden State” soundtrack for a new generation.

