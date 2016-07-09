15 Healthy Snacks to Snag at Whole Foods

We all know we should be snacking on a superfood-packed smoothie or a homemade protein ball between meals, but sometimes it’s just too damn easy to grab that economy-sized bag of chips at the checkout.
However, before you reach for something filled with preservatives and sugar and laden with hidden calories, consider this list of the healthiest, super-easy snack foods you can snag next time you’re at Whole Foods and store at the office, house, or in your bag.
Voskos Greek Yogurt
Contains 290 calories per serve, twice the protein of regular yogurt, and made using milk without hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives.
Himalania Goji Berries Almond Crunch
Contains 160 calories per serve.
Himalania Goji Berry Trail Mix
Contains 160 calories per serve.
Sriracha Sunflower Kernels
Contains 160 calories per serve.
365 Everyday Value Organic Blueberry Lemon Low Fat Fruit on the Bottom Yogurt
365 Everyday Value Thai Curry Cashews
Contains 160 calories per serve.
365 Everyday Value Popcorn
Contains 150 calories per serve.