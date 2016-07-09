StyleCaster
Share

15 Healthy Snacks to Snag at Whole Foods

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Healthy Snacks to Snag at Whole Foods

by
15 Healthy Snacks to Snag at Whole Foods
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We all know we should be snacking on a superfood-packed smoothie or a homemade protein ball between meals, but sometimes it’s just too damn easy to grab that economy-sized bag of chips at the checkout.

However, before you reach for something filled with preservatives and sugar and laden with hidden calories, consider this list of the healthiest, super-easy snack foods you can snag next time you’re at Whole Foods and store at the office, house, or in your bag.

MORE: 5 Seriously Underrated Immunity-Boosting Superfoods

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

365 Everyday Value Naan Chips

Contains 120 calories per serve.

Back to Nature Dark Chocolate and Oats Granola Cookie

Contains 120 calories per serving.

 

Pirate's Booty Veggie

Contains 140 calories per serve.

Kopali Organic Dried Mango

Contains 140 calories per serve.

Voskos Greek Yogurt

Contains 290 calories per serve, twice the protein of regular yogurt, and made using milk without hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives.

Omega 3 Greens + Chia Natural Energy Bar

Contains 230 calories per serve, and organic ingredients like dates, almond butter, honey, and quinoa sprouts.

Himalania Goji Berries Almond Crunch

Contains 160 calories per serve.

Himalania Goji Berry Trail Mix

Contains 160 calories per serve.

Sriracha Sunflower Kernels

Contains 160 calories per serve.

365 Everyday Value Organic Blueberry Lemon Low Fat Fruit on the Bottom Yogurt

Tropical Greens Fruit and Veggie Bar

Contains 100 calories per serve.

 

365 Everyday Value Thai Curry Cashews

Contains 160 calories per serve.

Organic Greek Yogurt Bars

Contains 90 calories per bar.

365 Everyday Value Popcorn

Contains 150 calories per serve.

365 Everyday Value Fruit & Veggie Bars Berry Rhubarb

Contains 90 calories per serve.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

16 Healthy Travel Secrets to Steal From the World's Most Beautiful Women

16 Healthy Travel Secrets to Steal From the World's Most Beautiful Women
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share