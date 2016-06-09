StyleCaster
Share

13 Light Summer Risotto Recipes to Consider Making Tonight

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Light Summer Risotto Recipes to Consider Making Tonight

by
13 Light Summer Risotto Recipes to Consider Making Tonight
13 Start slideshow

Warm weather has never discouraged me from making one of my favorite types of dishes: risotto. Some people think of risotto as a heavy comfort food better saved for winter—I just think it’s filling and delicious during any season, and when you add the right veggies and toppings, it’s 100 percent summery. Plus, you can make big batches and eat it for several days, so the long stirring session is so worth it.

MORE: These 25 Green Smoothies Should Be Your Go-To When It’s Too Hot to Eat Breakfast

Whether you’re a major risotto lover like I am or are just interested in trying out some fresh, summery meals, these 13 recipes—filled with seasonal ingredients such as peas, asparagus, zucchini, and mushrooms—won’t disappoint.

MORE: 12 Meals with Ingredients That Are Proven to Burn Fat and Boost Metabolism

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Farmer's Market Summer Veggie Risotto

Steph in Thyme

Lemon and Asparagus Risotto

Veganosity

Sun-Dried Tomato Risotto

The Pioneer Woman

Spring Pea and Asparagus Risotto

Cookie + Kate

Low-Carb Cauliflower Risotto

Jessica Gavin

Shrimp Asparagus Saffron Risotto

Erren's Kitchen

Mushroom Risotto with White Wine and Parmesan

3 Yummy Tummies

Spring Green Risotto

A Cup of Mascarpone

Sweet Corn Risotto

Iowa Girl Eats

Parmesan Pesto Risotto with Cherry Tomatoes

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Lemon Risotto with Summer Squash

The New York Times

Summer Risotto with Fennel, Garlic, and Sweet Onion

Foody Schmoody

Zucchini Risotto with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto

A Family Feast

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Shop Every Style from Our 'Beyond the Beach' Swimwear Shoot

Shop Every Style from Our 'Beyond the Beach' Swimwear Shoot
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share