23 Stoner Snacks Healthy(ish!!) Enough to Eat in Droves

Scroll To See More Images

As stoners know all too well, 4/20 is fast approaching. And if you live in a place where you’re legally allowed to celebrate the Weed Holiday, you’ve probably already stocked up on your favorite all-natural, mind-altering substance. But one equally important, 4/20-friendly necessity you might have forgotten? Healthy(ish) stoner snacks.

Who among us hasn’t consumed an entire six-pack of Insomnia Cookies in less than a minute while under the influence? (No one? Just me? K.) The munchies are a very real thing, so don’t sell your future self short; stock up on some kind of snack before lighting up this Saturday. That snack can be anything you want it to be. Cheez-Its, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and, of course, Insomnia Cookies are great candidates for 4/20-friendly snackage. But they’re also all so damn rich they could leave you with a serious stomach ache by the time you’ve reached the bottom of the box.

You don’t have to care that much about healthy eating to appreciate the value of a munchie yummy enough to satiate your taste buds, but light enough to keep you from feeling like vomiting for hours after you’re done eating it. Which is exactly why healthy-ish (emphasis on the ish) stoner snacks are on the menu this 4/20—and really, any other day you feel like celebrating your dear friend Mary Jane.

1. Baked Kale Chips

I’m not a kale person, but even I can’t resist the decadent crunch of a salty kale chip.

2. Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are the quintessential slightly healthy take on a truly delicious classic.

3. Frozen Grapes

This frozen grapes recipe calls for sugar and champagne, but I’m of the mind that you can stick to the basics (popping some grapes in the freezer and calling it a day) and still have a snack worth indulging in.

4. Guacamole

Homemade guacamole is a no-fail snack, no matter what state you’re in.

5. Buffalo Chicken Celery Sticks

Celery is endlessly fun to eat, and it’s basically just a vessel for every yummy thing imaginable. (I don’t even like the way it tastes, and even I see the appeal.)

6. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Been there, done this—can’t recommend it enough. (Brussels sprouts make for a surprisingly filling stoner snack. What can I say?)

7. Frozen Fruit Yogurt Pops

So pretty you’ll want to Instagram them. So delicious you won’t have the patience to snap a pic before digging in.

8. Soy and Sesame Edamame

Edamame is super easy to make—whether you have the energy to roast it in soy sauce or not.

9. Hummus

Whip up some hummus (or snag it at the store). Just be sure to stock up on something to dip in it before Saturday rolls around.

10. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites

These blueberry yogurt bites make it easy to get a dose of fruit and a dose of protein all in one.

11. Cucumber Sandwiches

These snackable cucumber sammies are simple to throw together—and offer a well-balanced meal in every bite. (Never discount the value of a well-balanced meal!!)

12. Roasted Parmesan Broccoli

True fans know broccoli tastes great, no matter how it’s prepared.

13. Roasted Chickpeas

The perfect low-key snack for the hummus lover who doesn’t want to go to the trouble of actually making hummus.

14. Baked Zucchini Fries

Because fries are always a good idea—even if they’re, you know, green and fairly nutritious.

15. Apple Nachos

These chocolate-covered, caramel-drizzled apple nachos are really pushing the healthy-ish label, but hey, the base is fruit—I’m including ’em.

16. Parmesan Garlic Zucchini Chips

All the fun of potato chips—plus all the nutritional value of zucchinis.

17. Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Everything you love about Buffalo chicken, rendered in vegetable form.

18. Hummus and Veggie Lettuce Wraps

If you’re ambitious enough to eat lettuce wraps on 4/20, I applaud you.

19. Greek Yogurt Bark

Yummy enough to be a dessert. Nutritious enough to make it on this list.

20. Tossed Mushrooms

Mushrooms have become a go-to snack for me, no matter what situation I’m working with.

21. Parmesan Zucchini Tots

Denser than your average tater tot—and (in this writer’s humble opinion) tastier, too.

22. Cinnamon Apple Chips

A potato chip alternative for the snacker with a sweet tooth.

23. Spinach and Ricotta Rolls

These snackable spinach rolls are a tad more nutritious than your average Bagel Bite.

Originally published March 2016.