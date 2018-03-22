StyleCaster
These Spring Lunches Will Blow Away Your Usual Takeout

These Spring Lunches Will Blow Away Your Usual Takeout

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches
Photo: Spices in My DNA

With winter (hopefully) on its way out, it’s time to spring-ify your meal plan. Making seasonal recipes means using all the best fresh produce that’s ripe now, like asparagus, artichokes, and avocado, while also keeping the rest of your meal healthy—high-protein, high in healthy fats, and full of nutritious whole grains.

MORE: Energizing Smoothies to Try Before a Tough Workout

From quinoa bowls and pasta dishes to filling and flavorful salads, these recipes will give you energy and have you at the top of your game for any goals or projects you have on the agenda this season. Ahead, click through to find your new go-to good-for-you spring meal.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Vegetable Pasta Salad

Vegetable Pasta Salad

Photo: Salad Vegetable
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Vegan Risotto with Asparagus and Mushrooms

Vegan Risotto with Asparagus and Mushrooms

Photo: Vegan Heaven
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Springtime Veggie Pasta Primavera

Springtime Veggie Pasta Primavera

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

Photo: Eat Well 101
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Chopped Spicy Chicken Salad

Chopped Spicy Chicken Salad

Photo: Yammy Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Meal Prep Skinny Spring Roll Jars

Meal Prep Skinny Spring Roll Jars

Photo: The Live Fit Girls
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Spring Greens Quinoa Bowl

Spring Greens Quinoa Bowl

Photo: Lively Table
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus, Ricotta, Lemon, and Thyme

Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus, Ricotta, Lemon, and Thyme

Photo: The Kitchn
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Mason Jar Burrito Bowls

Mason Jar Burrito Bowls

Photo: Gimme Delicious
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Strawberry Avocado Feta Spinach Quinoa Salad

Strawberry Avocado Feta Spinach Quinoa Salad

Photo: Spices in My DNA
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Quinoa Vegetable Salad

Quinoa Vegetable Salad

Photo: Veggies Save the Day
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Vegan Summer Vegetable Lasagna Rolls

Vegan Summer Vegetable Lasagna Rolls

Photo: Hummusapien
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Asparagus Chickpea Quinoa Salad

Asparagus Chickpea Quinoa Salad

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Taco Rice Bowl

Taco Rice Bowl

Photo: Our Life Tastes Good
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Chicken Cacciatore Quinoa Bake

Chicken Cacciatore Quinoa Bake

Photo: Fit Foodie Finds
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Skinny Taco Salad

Skinny Taco Salad

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Spring Pasta Salad with Pesto and Peas

Spring Pasta Salad with Pesto and Peas

Photo: The Iron You
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Mediterranean Vegetable Quiche

Mediterranean Vegetable Quiche

Photo: Hummusapien
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Spring Veggie Enchiladas with Cilantro, Lime, Jalapeno Yogurt Sauce

Spring Veggie Enchiladas with Cilantro, Lime, Jalapeno Yogurt Sauce

Photo: The Endless Meal
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Warm Grains and Greens Salad

Warm Grains and Greens Salad

Photo: Simply Sissom
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini

Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Teriyaki Tofu Spring Rolls with Sriracha Peanut Sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Spring Rolls with Sriracha Peanut Sauce

Photo: Emilie Eats
STYLECASTER | Healthy Spring Lunches | Healthy Avocado Egg Salad

Healthy Avocado Egg Salad

Photo: Fox Valley Foodie

