21 Simple Ways to Cook with Health-Boosting Spices

by
You’re already aware that many spices are good for you, and also add awesome flavor to everything you cook. But what you may not know is exactly how various spices actually benefit your body. Here, we break down the seven healthiest spices, explain what they do for you, and give tasty ways to cook with each one.

These 21 great-for-you recipes—from cayenne sweet potato fries to zucchini muffins with nutmeg—will add instant flavor to your diet, so bookmark this page ASAP, because you’ll be wanting to add them all to your regular cooking rotation.

Originally published June 2016. Updated September 2017.

1 of 28

You probably already add black pepper to half of everything you cook—keep doing that to get its stomach-soothing and energy-enhancing benefits.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Black Pepper Shrimp

Rasa Malaysia

Vegan Black Pepper Tofu

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Chinese Beef with Honey and Black Pepper Sauce

Ang Sarap

Cayenne gives any dish a kick, and is also good for your stomach and circulation.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Baba Ganoush with Cayenne

Little Spice Jar

Sweet Potato Fries with Cayenne

Gym Flow 100

Pumpkin Seed Brittle with Cayenne

Bon Appetit

The spicy-sweet flavor of cinnamon improves everything from fruit and veggies to yogurt.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Maple Cinnamon Roasted Butternut Squash

Life Made Sweeter

Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Peaches

High Heels and Grills

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Carrots

Damn Delicious

Nutmeg adds a nutty-sweet hint to baked goods, soups and veggies.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Baked Asparagus Cannelloni with Nutmeg

Happy Kitchen

Zucchini Muffins with Nutmeg

Simply Recipes

Broccoli Cheese Soup with Nutmeg

Diethood

A tiny sprinkle of earthy, bitter cumin brings a bit of exoticism to everyday dishes.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Homemade Hummus with Cumin

Gimme Some Oven

Greek Meatballs with Cumin and Tatziki

Recipe Runner

Bombay Potatoes with Cumin

Flavorite

Fresh, fragrant sage is a nice addition to meats and salads.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Almond Sage Pesto Gruyere Grilled Cheese

Vanilla and Bean

Pork Loin with Wine, Sage, and Herb Gravy

Seasons and Suppers

Browned Sage Butter Chicken Piccata with Mushroom Pasta

Half Baked Harvest

A dash of bitter, aromatic turmeric will bring an extra kick to sauces.

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Turmeric Quinoa with Pomegranates and Walnuts

Wendy Polisi

Wild Rice Quinoa Salad with Asparagus

Simply Quinoa

Turmeric Pumpkin Soup with Coconut and Lime

Homespun Capers

