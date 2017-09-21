21 Simple Ways to Cook with Health-Boosting Spices

You’re already aware that many spices are good for you, and also add awesome flavor to everything you cook. But what you may not know is exactly how various spices actually benefit your body. Here, we break down the seven healthiest spices, explain what they do for you, and give tasty ways to cook with each one.
These 21 great-for-you recipes—from cayenne sweet potato fries to zucchini muffins with nutmeg—will add instant flavor to your diet, so bookmark this page ASAP, because you’ll be wanting to add them all to your regular cooking rotation.
Originally published June 2016. Updated September 2017.
You probably already add black pepper to half of everything you cook—keep doing that to get its stomach-soothing and energy-enhancing benefits.
Chinese Beef with Honey and Black Pepper Sauce
Ang Sarap
Cayenne gives any dish a kick, and is also good for your stomach and circulation.
The spicy-sweet flavor of cinnamon improves everything from fruit and veggies to yogurt.
Nutmeg adds a nutty-sweet hint to baked goods, soups and veggies.
Broccoli Cheese Soup with Nutmeg
Diethood
A tiny sprinkle of earthy, bitter cumin brings a bit of exoticism to everyday dishes.
Fresh, fragrant sage is a nice addition to meats and salads.
A dash of bitter, aromatic turmeric will bring an extra kick to sauces.
