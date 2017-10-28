StyleCaster
Share

Feeling Uninspired in the Kitchen? Try These 20 Healthy Soup Recipes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Feeling Uninspired in the Kitchen? Try These 20 Healthy Soup Recipes

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Recipe Ideas | Healthy, Cozy Soups
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Kenan and Kale

During the winter months, staying warm and cozy with a bowl of soup can give you all the hygge vibes. Yet many soups—especially those you’ll order at a restaurant—have a hidden agenda, packing in tons of fat, calories, and other unfortunate ingredients you might not expect. Thankfully, if you know what to look for (and what to avoid), there are plenty of healthy soup recipes out there that taste almost as good as those that contain all of the cream and butter.

MORE: 20 Protein-Rich Dinner Recipes to Dig Into This Season

Soups can actually be an easy and tasty way to get in your daily serving of veggies, keep you warm, and fill you up with just one bowl. From Coconut Tomato Soup to Kale White Bean and Chicken Soup, you’ll love these homemade soup recipes.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Healthy Soups: Coconut Tomato Soup

Coconut Tomato Soup

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Healthy Soups: Cauliflower Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cauliflower Cream of Mushroom Soup

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Healthy Soups: Red Curry Squash Chicken Chili

Red Curry Squash Chicken Chili

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Healthy Soups: Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup

Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
Healthy Soups: Healthy Tuscan Vegetable Soup

Healthy Tuscan Vegetable Soup

Photo: Yummy Healthy Easy
Healthy Soups: Asiago Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup

Asiago Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup

Photo: Closet Cooking
Healthy Soups: Kale White Bean and Chicken Soup

Kale White Bean and Chicken Soup

Photo: Averie Cooks
Healthy Soups: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Photo: Ahead of Thyme
Healthy Soups: Easy 30-Minute Homemade White Chicken Chili

Easy 30-Minute Homemade White Chicken Chili

Photo: Averie Cooks
Healthy Soups: Japanese Clear Onion Soup

Japanese Clear Onion Soup

Photo: Living Chirpy
Healthy Soups: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Photo: Evolving Table
Healthy Soups: Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup

Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup

Photo: I Breathe, I'm Hungry
Healthy Soups: Creamy Chicken Mushroom Soup

Creamy Chicken Mushroom Soup

Photo: Damn Delicious
Healthy Soups: Easy Thai Shrimp Soup

Easy Thai Shrimp Soup

Photo: Damn Delicious
Healthy Soups: Spicy Sriracha Lime Chicken Zoodle Soup

Spicy Sriracha Lime Chicken Zoodle Soup

Photo: Peas and Crayons
Healthy Soups: Wisconsin Cauliflower Soup

Wisconsin Cauliflower Soup

Photo: I Heart Eatings
Healthy Soups: Low Carb Beef Stew

Low Carb Beef Stew

Photo: The Low Carb Diet
Healthy Soups: Vegan Cream of Tomato Soup

 

Vegan Cream of Tomato Soup

Photo: Healthful Pursuit
Healthy Soups: Fire Pot Soup

Fire Pot Soup

Photo: What 2 Cook
Healthy Soups: Brussels Sprouts Soup

Brussels Sprouts Soup

Photo: The Kitchen is My Playground

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 30 Prettiest, Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Headband

The 30 Prettiest, Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Headband
  • Healthy Soups: Coconut Tomato Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Cauliflower Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Red Curry Squash Chicken Chili
  • Healthy Soups: Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Healthy Tuscan Vegetable Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Asiago Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Kale White Bean and Chicken Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Easy 30-Minute Homemade White Chicken Chili
  • Healthy Soups: Japanese Clear Onion Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Creamy Chicken Mushroom Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Easy Thai Shrimp Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Spicy Sriracha Lime Chicken Zoodle Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Wisconsin Cauliflower Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Low Carb Beef Stew
  • Healthy Soups: Vegan Cream of Tomato Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Fire Pot Soup
  • Healthy Soups: Brussels Sprouts Soup
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share