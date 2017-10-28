Feeling Uninspired in the Kitchen? Try These 20 Healthy Soup Recipes

During the winter months, staying warm and cozy with a bowl of soup can give you all the hygge vibes. Yet many soups—especially those you’ll order at a restaurant—have a hidden agenda, packing in tons of fat, calories, and other unfortunate ingredients you might not expect. Thankfully, if you know what to look for (and what to avoid), there are plenty of healthy soup recipes out there that taste almost as good as those that contain all of the cream and butter.

Soups can actually be an easy and tasty way to get in your daily serving of veggies, keep you warm, and fill you up with just one bowl. From Coconut Tomato Soup to Kale White Bean and Chicken Soup, you’ll love these homemade soup recipes.