20 Healthy Snack Foods to Snag at CVS

Put down the Twix, folks; next time you’re crunched for time and starving there are dozens of low calories, nutrient-dense snack foods you can snag at your local CVS. Because it doesn’t matter how packed with kale your morning smoothie is if you’re going to slip-up between meals all throughout the day.
So, to help keep your snacking habits under control, we’re shortlisting some under-$10 healthy options you can snag at CVS whenever you’re desperate for a snack and time-poor. Keep clicking!
Gold Emblem Abound Fuji Apple Crisps, $3.99; at CVS
20 calories and three grams of sugar per serve.
Chobani Non-Fat Plain Yogurt
90 calories and four grams of sugar per container.
Gold Emblem Abound Unsalted Pistachio and Almond Blend, $6.99; at CVS
170 calories and one gram of sugar per serving.
World Peas Fava Crisps Vinegar and Sea Salt, $8.69
120 calores and zero grams of sugar.
Gold Emblem Abound Strawberry Crisp, $3.99; at CVS
30 calories and four grams of sugar per serve.
Mammia Chia Organic Maple and Pecan With Chia Seed Your Soul Bar
150 calories and four grams of sugar per serving.
Gimmee Health Foods Roasted Seaweed Snacks, $8.86
25 calories per serving.
Rhythm Broccoli Bites Asian Citrus
150 calories and five grams of sugar per serving.
Naked Juice Green Machine
140 calories
Gold Emblem Abound Almond and Coconut Nut Bar, $1.67; at CVS
200 calories and nine grams per serve.
Jalapeno Cheddar Quinoa Puffs
140 calories and less than one gram of sugar per serving.
Go Raw Real Live Apricot Bar, $1.39
50 calories and six grams of sugar per serving.
ThinkThin Peanut Butter Protein Bites, $6.99
170 calories and seven grams of sugar per serving.
Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal, $3.99; at CVS
160 calories per serving.
Gold Emblem Abound Dry Roasted Berry Edamame Blend, $2.49
130 calories and eight grams of sugar per serve.
Good Thins Sweet Potato, $2.69
130 calories and four grams of sugar per serving.
CVS Gold Emblem Abound Blueberry Almond Rice Pop Clusters Gluten Free, $3.99; at CVS
120 calories and grams of sugar per serve.
Field Trip Jerky Turkey Jerky, $6.50
70 calories and less than one gram of sugar per serving.
SuperSeedz Maple Sugar and Sea Salt Gourmet Pumpkin Seeds, $4.99
150 calories and three grams of sugar per serving.
Beanitos Bean Chips
140 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving.
