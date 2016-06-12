StyleCaster
20 Healthy Snack Foods to Snag at CVS

Put down the Twix, folks; next time you’re crunched for time and starving there are dozens of low calories, nutrient-dense snack foods you can snag at your local CVS. Because it doesn’t matter how packed with kale your morning smoothie is if you’re going to slip-up between meals all throughout the day.

So, to help keep your snacking habits under control, we’re shortlisting some under-$10 healthy options you can snag at CVS whenever you’re desperate for a snack and time-poor. Keep clicking!

MORE: 5 Seriously Underrated Immunity-Boosting Superfoods

Gold Emblem Abound Fuji Apple Crisps, $3.99; at CVS

20 calories and three grams of sugar per serve.

Photo: CVS

Chobani Non-Fat Plain Yogurt

90 calories and four grams of sugar per container.

Photo: Chobani

Gold Emblem Abound Unsalted Pistachio and Almond Blend, $6.99; at CVS

170 calories and one gram of sugar per serving.

Photo: CVS

World Peas Fava Crisps Vinegar and Sea Salt, $8.69

120 calores and zero grams of sugar.

Photo: World Peas

Gold Emblem Abound Strawberry Crisp, $3.99; at CVS

30 calories and four grams of sugar per serve.

 

Photo: CVS

Mammia Chia Organic Maple and Pecan With Chia Seed Your Soul Bar

150 calories and four grams of sugar per serving.

 

Photo: Mamma Chia

Gimmee Health Foods Roasted Seaweed Snacks, $8.86

25 calories per serving.

 

Photo: Gimme Health

Rhythm Broccoli Bites Asian Citrus

150 calories and five grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: Rhythm

Naked Juice Green Machine

140 calories

Gold Emblem Abound Almond and Coconut Nut Bar, $1.67; at CVS

200 calories and nine grams per serve.

Photo: CVS

Jalapeno Cheddar Quinoa Puffs

140 calories and less than one gram of sugar per serving.

Photo: CVS

Go Raw Real Live Apricot Bar, $1.39

50 calories and six grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: Go Raw

ThinkThin Peanut Butter Protein Bites, $6.99

170 calories and seven grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: ThinkThin

Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal, $3.99; at CVS

160 calories per serving.

Photo: CVS

Gold Emblem Abound Dry Roasted Berry Edamame Blend, $2.49

130 calories and eight grams of sugar per serve.

Good Thins Sweet Potato, $2.69

130 calories and four grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: Good Thins

CVS Gold Emblem Abound Blueberry Almond Rice Pop Clusters Gluten Free, $3.99; at CVS

120 calories and grams of sugar per serve.

Photo: CVS

Field Trip Jerky Turkey Jerky, $6.50

70 calories and less than one gram of sugar per serving.

Photo: Field Trip Jerky

SuperSeedz Maple Sugar and Sea Salt Gourmet Pumpkin Seeds, $4.99

150 calories and three grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: SuperSeedz

Beanitos Bean Chips

140 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving.

Photo: Beanitos

