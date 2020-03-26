13 Healthy Smoothie Recipes So Good You Might Actually Drink Them Before Posting on Insta

Scroll To See More Images

There’s honestly no better feeling than throwing a bunch of ingredients into a blender and ending up with a delicious treat after a few seconds. Smoothies are such an easy way to get a daily dose of fruits and vegetables without feeling like you’re being forced to eat them. Frankly, smoothies are basically the lazy person’s ticket to eating greens—and there are a ridiculously high number of delicious and healthy smoothie recipes out there just waiting to get made. It truly cannot get much easier than combining fruits, vegetables and other tasty ingredients into one machine and letting it do the work for you.

Whenever I drink a smoothie, I feel like I am the picture of health. I don’t think there’s been a time where I’ve made a green smoothie and not shown it off to all my Instagram followers to prove that I do sometimes eat a vegetable. Of course, the “classic” smoothie recipes I have made up from whatever is lurking in my fridge and freezer sometimes don’t cut it. Occasionally I want to make a more intentional smoothie—which is where all the healthy smoothie recipes come into play.

Because there are so many amazing healthy smoothie recipes out there, I rounded up 13 to start with ASAP. From mango smoothies with boba (!!!) to a healthy cocoa smoothie (!!!!) these recipes are sure to fill up your smoothie-making arsenal with all the ammo you need. Next time you’re ready to throw everything in a blender and let it fly, consider trying something new. It might even been so delicious you’ll forget to post it on Instagram first. (Maybe.)

1. Blood Orange Ginger Smoothie

This blood orange and ginger smoothie uses frozen fruits like bananas and mangos to make it extra creamy. Prepare to have this recipe on rotation in your home.

2. Mango Smoothie With Boba

Calling all boba lovers: This mango smoothie is packed with delicious ingredients, including fan-favorite boba balls for an extra punch of fun.

3. Kiwi Banana Smoothie With Blueberries

Who can resist a delicious smoothie infused with kiwis, bananas and blueberries? It’s a refreshing and healthy treat you’re sure to love.

4. Crazy for Cocoa Smoothie

Don’t be fooled by the name—This cocoa smoothie recipe is healthier than you might think. Add in frozen banana, dates and cinnamon, and this will be a smoothie you don’t soon forget.

5. Super Green Smoothie

This super green smoothie is filled to the brim with good-for-you veggies and fruits that all combine into the perfect creamy snack.

6. Blackberry Banana Chia Smoothie

This colorful blackberry banana chia smoothie only takes a few minutes to make and is bound to be one of your new favorite recipes.

7. Glowing Coconut Carrot Smoothie

If you think carrots don’t belong in a smoothie, think again. This healthy coconut carrot smoothie is about to blow your mind.

8. Layered Blueberry and Mango Smoothies

Not only do these layered blueberry and mango smoothies look amazing, they’re also packed with different kinds of delicious fruits.

9. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

You can’t forget the classics. This strawberry banana smoothie recipe may be simple, but it’s truly a perfect midday treat.

10. Layered Berry Smoothie With Rose Water & Pistachio

For those of you who like something a little different, this layered berry smoothie is recipe for you. Don’t be frightened by the name, though—This smoothie is easier to make than it sounds.

11. Piña Colada Green Smoothie

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, you’ll love this piña colada green smoothie. (Plus, if it’s happy hour, you can sneak a little booze into the smoothie. We won’t tell.)

12. Peanut Butter Avocado Green Smoothie

For a protein-packed and creamy snack, you can’t go wrong with this peanut butter and avocado smoothie. Don’t forget the chia seeds on top for a truly Instagram-able moment.

13. Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Pineapple Smoothie

If you’ve been wanting to try the turmeric craze for a while but don’t know where to start, allow me to introduce this turmeric and pineapple smoothie. It’s the perfect way to test the waters before diving in.

A version of this article was originally published in 2016.