11 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes Perfect for Any Day of the Week

Whether you have all the time in the world to cook or rush to get food on the table before midnight, there’s no denying the slow cooker is a lifesaver. I’m constantly amazed at just how many things can be thrown into one contraption and be ready to eat in a matter of hours—usually with few steps in-between. There are so many healthy slow-cooker recipes out there just waiting to be made by even the most novice of chefs. Half of my favorite go-to recipes involve a slow cooker, and I’ve gotten endless compliments on them. Sometimes I don’t even feel right taking the credit because how dang easy it is to make a delicious meal with hardly any work involved. Not to be dramatic, but if my house was on fire and I could only grab a few things, my slow cooker would probably be one of them.

Of course, sometimes figuring out what to cook in your beloved slow cooker can be a challenge. We all have our faves, but there are so many amazing healthy slow-cooker recipes worth trying. Breakfast, lunch, dinner—You can make it all in a slow cooker. And while I’m a huge proponent of cheesy dips and game-day wings made in a slow cooker, there’s something to be said about the healthier options as well. The 11 healthy slow-cooker recipes below will prove that you can make some truly delicious meals that you’ll feel good about eating again and again.

1. Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala is a creamy, cozy and healthy dish that’s perfect for any night of the week—and in a slow cooker, it’s ridiculously easy.

2. Easy Slow-Cooker Risotto

Risotto is known for being a difficult dish to make, but this slow-cooker risotto recipe is anything but. Serve it on its own or as a side dish. Either way, you’re sure to come back for seconds.

3. Slow-Cooker Stuffed Peppers

These slow-cooker stuffed peppers are filled with chicken, quinoa and other veggies, making it both delicious and healthy. Prepare for this to be a staple recipe in your home.

4. Slow-Cooker Asian Chicken Lettuce Cups

With this Asian chicken lettuce cups recipe, lettuce is used as the vehicle for delicious and flavorful ingredients like basil, chicken, cilantro, green onion and more.

5. Smoky Chipotle Vegetarian Chili

You can actually make this smoky chipotle vegetarian chili with or without a slow cooker, so no matter the machinery your kitchen holds, you can devour this tasty treat.

6. Slow-Cooker Indian Chicken Kheema with Peas

For those who love Indian food, this chicken Kheema recipe is sure to please. Packed with flavorful ingredients like ginger, garlic, masala and jalepeno, don’t be surprised when there are no leftovers the next day.

7. Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Vermicelli Soup

This chicken and rice vermicelli soup is anything but boring. It might look simple, but it’s full of tasty and healthy ingredients (like star anise and fish sauce!) sure to please. Plus, it’s the perfect warm meal for rainy days or when you’re feeling sick.

8. Vegan Chickpea Curry

For all you vegans out there—or those of you who love trying vegan recipes—this chickpea curry recipe is a must-add to your at-home menu. Chickpeas are a great source of protein as well, so this dish is sure to keep you full (until you reach for a second helping).

9. Slow-Cooker Chili Lime Pulled Chicken

Perfect for throwing on top of rice, in a tortilla or on a salad, this chili lime pulled chicken is the ultimate in slow-cooker recipes. It’s versatile, easy and full of delicious ingredients—What more could you want?

10. 5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Balsamic Chicken

With only five ingredients plus the added ease of preparing it in a slow cooker, this balsamic chicken recipe is a quick and delicious dinner waiting to happen.

11. Slow-Cooker Turkey Bolognese with Zoodles

While this slow-cooker turkey bolognese is served with zucchini noodles, you can use whatever type of noodles float your boat.