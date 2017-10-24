StyleCaster
20 Healthy Seasonal Pastas to Dish Out This Fall

STYLECASTER | Recipe Ideas | Healthy Winter Pastas
Photo: The Healthy Maven

Is it just us, or does it get even harder to avoid carbs when you’re actively trying to eat healthy? (Not that carbs are unhealthy—but certainly, for some body types, cutting down on starchy foods is an easy way to de-bloat and feel a little higher-energy.) But for those of us who cringe at the thought of giving up pasta (hi), we’re in luck because there are tons of great-for-you seasonal pasta recipes that can come to the rescue.

Making small changes like switching to a quinoa-based pasta or making your own sauce with veggies like pumpkin or avocado can turn your dish from a festival of carbs into one that’ll give you tons of nutritional benefits. Might we also add that they taste amazing and will instantly curb your cravings for traditional macaroni and cheese.

Get cookin’ this fall with these 20 healthy seasonal pastas.

STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Sweet Potato Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Sweet Potato Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Photo: Kenan and Kale
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Cilantro Basil Pesta Pasta

Cilantro Basil Pesta Pasta

Photo: Vegan Family Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | No Cook Zucchini Noodles Pesto

No Cook Zucchini Noodles Pesto

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Spiralized Greek Salad

Spiralized Greek Salad

Photo: Pretty Providence
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Lemon Herb Zucchini Noodle Salad

Lemon Herb Zucchini Noodle Salad

Photo: The Healthy Maven
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Roasted Eggplant Tomato Orzo Pasta

Roasted Eggplant Tomato Orzo Pasta

Photo: Cookie and Katie
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | One Pot Vegan Enchilada Pasta

One Pot Vegan Enchilada Pasta

Photo: Neurotic Mommy
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake

Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Buttery Shrimp Over Pesto Pasta

Buttery Shrimp Over Pesto Pasta

Photo: The Blond Cook
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Quinoa Penne

Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Quinoa Penne

Photo: Wendy Polisi
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Homemade Pumpkin Puree and Brown Rice Pumpkin Risotto

Homemade Pumpkin Puree and Brown Rice Pumpkin Risotto

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Avocado Pasta

Avocado Pasta

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Peanut Noodles with Cabbage and Basil

Peanut Noodles with Cabbage and Basil

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Spiralized Zucchini Mac and Cheese

Spiralized Zucchini Mac and Cheese

Photo: The Healthy Maven
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Healthy American Chop Suey

Healthy American Chop Suey

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Healthy Stove Top Macaroni and Cheese with Kale

Healthy Stove Top Macaroni and Cheese with Kale

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Creamy Spinach Artichoke Hummus Pasta

Creamy Spinach Artichoke Hummus Pasta

Photo: Fooduzzi
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Healthy Pumpkin Pasta

Healthy Pumpkin Pasta

Photo: Happy Kitchen Rocks
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

Photo: Healthy Yummy Easy
STYLECASTER | Healthy Seasonal Pastas | Blistered Tomato Pasta

Blistered Tomato Pasta

Photo: La Crema

