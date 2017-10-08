StyleCaster
15 Healthy Pizza Recipes It’s Completely Fine to Get Hooked On

Kristen Bousquet
by
When going through a phase where you’re trying to eat healthier, one of the hardest foods to miss out on is always pizza. It’s not easy living without our favorite carb topped with cheesy goodness, sauce, and veggies galore. The good news: The internet is stacked with healthy pizza recipes, meaning you can often just make better-for-you swaps and bake it at home rather than forgo the treat altogether.

Many of these creative alternatives to our typical Dominoes order trade typical pizza crust, cheese, and other unhealthy aspects of this glorious dish for options like cauliflower, quinoa, and zucchini—all still delicious without making you feel like you overdid it.

Ahead, see some of our favorite healthy pizza recipes and get inspired to make your own pies this season.

1 of 15
Healthy Pizza Recipes: California Chicken Flatbread with Chipotle Ranch Sauce

California Chicken Flatbread with Chipotle Ranch Sauce

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

Photo: Contentedness Cooking
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Photo: Our Best Bites
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Vegan Gluten Free Superfood Pizza with Quinoa Crust

Vegan Gluten Free Superfood Pizza with Quinoa Crust

Photo: Blissful Basil
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Roasted Garlic Spinach White Pizza

Roasted Garlic Spinach White Pizza

Photo: Eat Good 4 Life
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Whole Wheat Pizza

Roasted Vegetable Whole Wheat Pizza

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Light Pineapple Chicken Bacon Pizza

Light Pineapple Chicken Bacon Pizza

Photo: The Creative Bite
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Chicken Pesto Artichoke Naan Pizza

Chicken Pesto Artichoke Naan Pizza

Photo: Cooking Canuck
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Healthy Flatbread Pizza

Healthy Flatbread Pizza

Photo: The NY Melrose Family
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Weight Watchers Pizza Margherita Recipe

Weight Watchers Pizza Margherita Recipe

Photo: WW Recipes
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Zucchini Pizza Boats

Zucchini Pizza Boats

Photo: Cooking Classy
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Chicken Pesta Pizza Recipe

Chicken Pesta Pizza Recipe

Photo: Ciao Florentina
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Photo: It's Cheat Day Everyday
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Quinoa Crust Pizza Cheesy Garlic Bread

Quinoa Crust Pizza Cheesy Garlic Bread

Photo: The Wholesome Dish
Healthy Pizza Recipes: Zucchini Pizza Bites

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Photo: Damn Delicious

