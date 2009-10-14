Healthy Meatloaf Recipe for Fall

The cold weather makes us want to go outside less, and we can’t afford delivery for every meal, which means that if we don’t want to starve, we actually have to cook. This meatloaf recipe from Bon Appetit uses turkey as a healthy alternative to red meat. The onions, shallots, and fresh herbs give it a unique flavor, along with the mushrooms, which give it a meatier texture. This is not your typical meatloaf.

Turkey meatloaf with mushrooms and herbs:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus additional for brushing

2 cups 1/3-inch cubes crustless day-old pain rustique

1 cup low-salt chicken broth

8 ounces sliced button mushrooms

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup minced shallots

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound ground turkey (15% fat)

1 pound ground turkey breast

Preparation:

1) Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush 8 1/2×4 1/2×2 1/3-inch loaf pan with olive oil.

2) Toss bread with broth in large bowl. Let stand until bread absorbs broth and softens, about 10 minutes. Mix in mushrooms, eggs, shallots, parsley, thyme, coarse salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons oil.

3) Add turkey; mix just until blended. Transfer to pan, mounding in center. Bake until thermometer inserted into center registers 170°F, about 1 hour 25 minutes. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.

Looking for more fall recipes? Check out different things you can do with butternut squash.