Healthy Living: Why Breakfast is the Most Important Meal of the Day

We don’t mean to sound like your mom, but we’re just being honest. And we know you’ve heard it over and over before–breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day. But even if those nutritionists at school drilled it into your head while growing up, chances are you probably aren’t really sure why it’s just so crucial. Well, that’s why we’re here.

Since we’re so technology dependent these days, let’s use a little analogy: picture your body as your BlackBerry (your iPhone will suffice as well), and then picture food as your charger. Now, we all know what happens when you go the whole night without charging up your phone…and knowing how much you love bbms and ubertwitter, would you really want to get stuck all day functioning with a phone on low battery? We didn’t think so. The same thing happens to your body when you’ve been sleeping all night (hopefully 8+ hours) and you haven’t eaten anything. If you wake up only to skip the first meal of the day, your body will in response, lose its “charge” so to speak; in other words, you will struggle to function properly and at full potential. Here’s a few quick reasons why breakfast is a staple in making your day, and your life run smoothly:

It’s brain food: As we stated previously, a hearty breakfast will give you the nutrients you need to refuel before a hectic day begins.

It aids in your weight loss goals: Numerous studies have shown that a regular eating schedule of balanced, healthy meals will help you lose weight, or at least help you maintain your current one.

Nixing breakfast slows your metabolism: When you go for too many hours without eating, your body goes into semi-starvation mode, automatically slowing your metabolism as it would if it was trying to live off of minimal amounts of food for a long period of time. This will make it harder for you to maintain a healthy weight in the future.

You’ll just gorge later: If you wait to eat until too late in the day, you’ll likely be so hungry that you won’t make healthy food choices. Plus, you’ll be more likely to stuff yourself silly because your body will have a more difficult time reading hunger cues.

It’s good for the kids: According to the American Dietetic Association, children have a much higher performance rate when fed breakfast in the morning. And don’t we all have a little kid in us? So eat up, and be more productive throughout the day.

Just make sure that if you do eat breakfast (and you better after reading this!) that you make it a good one–as in, no waffles or french toast piled with maple syrup, please!

Here are some healthy breakfast options that you can eat right at your desk!