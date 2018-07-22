17 Creative Ways to Make French Fries Without Using a Single Potato

If you’re trying to tell us you don’t like french fries, we have only two words for you: Stop lying. They’re one of the most delicious, delightful foods around—and they go with everything. You’re not allowed to dislike french fries. That’s just not a thing.
That said, it’s definitely fair to hate the calories, fat and salt that come along with fries. (Whoever decided one of the yummiest foods on the planet should also be one of the unhealthiest is totally on my list.)
Thankfully, we live in a world full of innovative thinkers who’ve found ways to make french fries with vegetables other than potatoes. So while you’ll still have to deal with some of the salt and fat of traditional fries, you can make your mom proud by eating your vegetables—and stock up on vitamins and fiber in the process.
We’ve scoured every corner of the internet to dig up the tastiest (healthy!) french fries recipes around. The best part: You can dip these not-your-average fries into whatever you want. We got the #sauce.
Flip through the below slideshow to view our 17 favorite creative, delicious and nutritious french fries recipes. Who knows—you might even learn about a new veggie or two in the process.
Asparagus Fries
Preheat your oven to 425°F, and lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Cover your asparagus in flour, dip into a bowl of beaten eggs and then dredge it in a mixture of Panko, grated parmesan, salt and pepper. Bake for 10–12 minutes, until golden-brown and crispy.
Photo:
Damn Delicious.
Avocado Fries
Preheat your oven to 450°F, and lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Then, coat avocado slices in flour, and dip into a mixture of water and beaten eggs. Toss the avocado in a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic powder, chili powder and salt. Bake for 10–15 minutes, or until crispy and browned.
Photo:
Le Creme de la Crumb.
Polenta Fries
Grease an 8-inch square baking dish with olive oil before pouring in your prepared polenta—when you're ready to bake it, preheat your oven to 410°F. Before putting it in the oven, turn out the polenta from the dish, and cut it into 1-inch-by-4-inch sticks. Then, drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and bake for 25–35 minutes.
Photo:
Matters of the Belly.
Zucchini Fries
Preheat the oven to 425°F and coat a cooling rack with nonstick spray. Cut zucchini into french-fry-sized sticks, toss in flour, and dip in beaten eggs. Coat in a mixture of Panko, grated parmesan and Italian seasoning. Bake for 20–22 minutes.
Photo:
Damn Delicious.
Butternut Squash Fries
Preheat oven to 450°F, and line baking sheet with silicone liner. Then, toss your chopped-up butternut squash with olive oil until evenly coated. Season with a mixture of salt, garlic powder, dried basil, black pepper and cayenne. Bake for 20 minutes, flip, then bake for another 10–20, until desired crispiness is achieved.
Photo:
The Cookie Writer.
Carrot Fries
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Chop carrots into "fries," and toss them in a mixture of olive oil, parmesan, garlic powder, parsley, salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes, flip and continue baking for another 5–10 minutes.
Photo:
Bound by Food.
Eggplant Fries
Preheat oven to 450°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix together almond meal, rosemary, thyme, paprika and salt, and set aside. Dip eggplant slices in eggs, then dredge in almond meal mixture before baking for 20–25 minutes, flipping once halfway through.
Photo:
Paleo Grubs.
Jicama Fries
Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat jicama slices evenly in extra virgin olive oil, then a mixture of paprika, chili powder and garlic powder. Bake for about 20 minutes (or until tender), before sprinkling with lime juice and sea salt.
Photo:
Skinny Fitalicious.
Parsnip Fries
Preheat your oven to 450°F, then line your baking tray with tinfoil and nonstick baking spray. Peel and chop parsnips before spraying them with cooking spray, too. Toss with grated parmesan, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika, then roast for 30–40 minutes.
Photo:
Dashing Dish.
Pickle Fries
Preheat one inch of oil in a skillet, and pat dry 30–35 cornichons (miniature pickles). When the oil is hot, use tongs to dip cornichons into a batter of water, egg and flour. Then, drop the battered pickles into the oil, and let them fry for 2–3 minutes. Transfer them to a paper towel to absorb excess oil, sprinkle with salt, and enjoy hot.
Photo:
Life's Ambrosia.
Plantain Fries
Preheat your oven to 425°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Peel and chop green plantains before tossing in coconut oil with sea salt and garlic powder. Bake for 20–25 minutes, turning over halfway through.
Photo:
Tasty Yummies.
Rutabaga Fries
Soak rutabaga slices in cold water, and place them in the fridge overnight. When you're ready to cook them, preheat your oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain and dry rutabaga slices, then toss in olive oil until evenly coated. Then toss in salt, cayenne, garlic powder, dried oregano and black pepper before baking for 30 minutes (turning over halfway through).
Photo:
The Cookie Writer.
Green Bean Fries
Preheat your oven to 400°F, and grease a baking sheet with olive oil. Then, toss green beans in olive oil and cornstarch. Dunk green beans in beaten eggs before coating with a mixture of salt, pepper, grated parmesan, seasoned breadcrumbs and Panko. Bake 18–20 minutes, until golden brown all over.
Photo:
Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice.
Sweet Potato Fries
Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss chopped-up sweet potatoes with olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. Bake for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Tasty.
Tasty.
Tofu Fries
Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix olive oil, basil, oregano, paprika, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Coat tofu strips in marinade and bake for 20 minutes. Flip over, and continue baking for another 15–20 minutes, or until crispy to touch.
Photo:
Create Mindfully.
Turnip Fries
Preheat oven to 425°F, and toss turnip slices with coconut oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and dried parsley. Bake for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through—then, increase heat to 450°F, and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
Photo:
Yaya Recommended.
Yucca Fries
Place peeled and sliced yucca into a pot full of chicken (or veggie) broth, water, salt and garlic. Bring to a boil over high heat before reducing to a simmer, and allow yucca to cook for 10–15 minutes. Then, drain and pat dry. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, and cook yucca for 3–5, until crispy and golden-brown. Transfer to a paper towl to absorb excess oil before sprinkling with sea salt.
Photo:
Salt & Wind.