Healthy Eating: 10 Steps to Changing Your Habits

1. Journal

I am well aware it is a pain, or should I say it takes time… but writing your food logs allows you to see clearly what you have eaten, makes you mindful, and accountable! It has proven to be very successful!

2. Embrace, enjoy, and take your time

Enjoy your food–eat slowly, and let your mind register that you are full; it takes 15 to 20 minutes. Whether or not you want to put your fork down, chew 15-18 times per mouthful, or be conscious that your food is in liquid form when it leaves your mouth to your esophagus…take your time! If you eat too quickly, you will be stuffed and feel fatigued.

3. Goal setting & planning

Setting goals, planning, and being organized in your meal plan will make it much easier to make the right choices when it comes to snacks and meals. You don’t want to be starving and make poor choices.

4. Be prepared

Set yourself up for success. Stock your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry with healthy food. Have fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and fish or poultry in stock at all times. This will avoid you crashing and eating processed, and refined carbohydrates, as well as junk food.

5. You might be thirsty…

Eighty percent of the time you think you are hungry, your body is actually thirsty. A good rule of thumb is to drink the number ounces of water per day based on half your weight. If you weigh 140 pounds, drink 70 ounces of water per day.

6. Think of nutritionally dense foods…not always calories

Ask yourself: Will this food fill me up? Will I get good energy from it? Is it full of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fiber?

7. Fell off the wagon? That’s ok, we all do

Just get back on it; we all can have temptations and indulge. We have to avoid the perfectionist trap and focus on making progress with better eating behaviors. Over time, the better eating habits will become part of your lifestyle change.

8. Close the kitchen

The kitchen is for eating or cooking… go to another part of the house to reduce your temptation.

9. Avoid your weaknesses

Shop for your food when you are full, even if it is inconvenient. If it is not in the home, you will not be tempted.

10. Seek a nutritional professional

Not sure what you should be eating? They can set you up in such a way that it will be easy to manage and you will be eating nutritionally sound foods that will make you feel wonderful!