10 Air Fryer Recipes You’d Never Guess Are Actually Pretty Healthy

If you haven’t yet invest in an air fryer, let this recipe round-up convince you. Seriously, having an air fryer is a total game-changer. Not only can you make so many easy and healthy air fryer recipes, but it works incredibly well for reheating leftovers or making frozen foods taste homemade. In other words, this bad boy can cook just about anything. The air fryer uses air to achieve the same effect as using oil would. So instead of deep frying something, you can pop it into an air fryer and get the same delicious and crispy texture you’d get if you had soaked it in oil. (!!)

Because of this, almost every air fryer recipe is inherently healthier than others. You can make fried chicken, fries (both regular and sweet potato!), vegetables and more—all without using oil. All your favorite foods to cook just got so much healthier, and you don’t even have to change up the recipes. Just put whatever you’re making into an air fryer, and watch as you get a lighter version of everything you love to eat. Like we said: It’s a game-changer.

Air fryers are available in plenty of different sizes, too, so no matter how big (or small) your kitchen is, you can find the right one for you. There are mini air fryers (which will fit about two servings at a time), and then there are quart-sized air fryers—like the best-selling COSORI air fryer—that can fit enough for the whole family. Choose what works best with your lifestyle, then get cooking!

Of course, if you’re new to the air fryer game, you might want to start out with a few simple recipes to help you get master it. Thankfully, there are so many incredible healthy air fryer recipes out there. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorites for you to try out below. There’s a huge variety of recipes in this list, so whether you’re a vegetarian or meat-lover, hate veggies or adore them, or the type of person who will try just about anything, you’re sure to find your new go-to meal.

1. Air Fryer Falafel

This easy air fryer falafel is crunchy on the outside (!) and soft on the inside (!!). Add them to a pita with tahini sauce or atop a delicious salad. You can’t go wrong either way.

2. Air Fryer Spiced Chicken and Vegetables

If you’re looking for a simple weeknight dinner, this air fryer spiced chicken and vegetables recipe is a total game-changer. The spices mixed with all the delicious veggies—and chicken, of course—create the ultimate flavor.

3. Crispy Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Not a fan of brussels sprouts? You might change your mind after you find out how delicious the vegetable is when they’re nice and crispy. This air fryer brussels sprouts recipe will blow your mind!

4. Air Fryer Chicken Fajita

Nothing’s quite as delicious as a plate of fajitas, and now you can make them a healthy weeknight staple. This air fryer chicken fajita recipe will forever change your taco Tuesdays.

5. Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

Veggies have never looked—or tasted—so good. Give this air fryer roasted asparagus recipe a try, and you’ll find out that getting those daily servings of greens can be delicious.

6. Nashville Style Hot Chicken Tenders

Yes, you can make a healthy version of Nashville hot chicken in the air fryer, folks. It’s the spicy treat you’ll want to make over and over again.

7. Air Fryer Garlic Shrimp

Made with just a few ingredients—including lemon, garlic and parsley—this air fryer garlic shrimp recipe is the perfect base for any delicious weeknight or weekend dinner.

8. Air Fryer Stuffed Peppers

Um, yum. These air fryer stuffed peppers are filled with beef, onion, rice, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. It’s the meaty, cheesy and healthy dinner of our dreams.

9. Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower

Whether you’re vegetarian or just want to get a few more veggies in your diet, these air fryer buffalo cauliflower bites are truly the tastiest alternative to buffalo wings.

10. Air Fryer Carrots

These air fryer carrots can be made savory or sweet—so whatever your preference, you’ll end up with the perfect healthy side dish. Yes, please!