Health Issues Cause Adele To Cancel Entire U.S. Tour

The hoards of people who wouldn’t stop singing/playing “Rolling in the Deep” this past summer are certainly disappointed today. British songstress Adele has been forced to cancel her entire tour of the United States, which was set to kick off on Friday, October 7 in New Jersey.

Unfortunately, she has good reason to cut the concerts — doctors informed her that she needed more substantial recovery time following the diagnosis of a vocal cord hemorrhage. Adele took to her website to make a statement, informing fans that “Singing is literally my life, it’s my hobby, my love, my freedom and now my job. I have absolutely no choice but to recuperate properly and fully, or I risk damaging my voice forever.”

While the aforementioned individuals who wouldn’t shut up about “Rolling in the Deep” have truly ruined the song for me, her vocal talents are exquisite and I only hope she gets the rest she deserves. Oh, and I’m pretty sure “Someone Like You” is about every relationship I’ve ever had, so I’m bummed I can’t get a last minute ticket and sit in the audience crying alone. Just kidding…sort of.