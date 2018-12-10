The Headwrap Tutorial for Beginners Who Don’t Know Where to Start

My relationship with headwraps has never been boring. I started wearing them a couple years ago after realizing that I was the only person in my friend circle who didn’t have one. The FOMO (fear of missing out) was definitely real. Beyond that, as my relationship with my own hair improved and expanded, I began looking for new ways to accessorize or disguise my curls whenever I was treating them with a deep conditioner or giving them a break from protective styling.

That brings me to the beautiful duality of a headwrap. Yes, they’re clutch when you’re just having a bad hair day and want to cover your head instead of dealing with whatever styling issue you have. But there’s also the fact that at the end of the day: headwraps don’t need the “bad hair day” excuse. Their beauty and versatility is reason enough to use, whether your hair is going through the motions or not. What motivates me to continue growing my collection is that I view them as a fashion piece instead of a solution to something.

In 2018, there are more than enough shopping options that cover the gamut of colors, patterns and shapes. For instance, you may want something that covers your entire head, like the Makeda wrap or Flora turban from The Wrap Life. Or perhaps you want to start small with a headband, like the Amethyst Twisted Headband from Fanm Djanm. Where most of us get stuck is in the styling department, especially if we’re beginners.

We have no idea how to twist, wrap and tuck the cloth into a position that’s both stylish and comfortable. So if you’re a headwrap newbie, here are two quick and easy ways to start wearing yours.