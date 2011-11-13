Heading To The Olympics? Just Crash With The Queen

This summer, London will host the 2012 Olympics. Between Pippa and Kate, we’ve certainly had the Royal Family on our minds, and now the Queen is making sure that the British Royals embed themselves within the culture of the upcoming Olympics.

If you’re looking to stay in the city of London, you can rent a room in the St. Jame’s Palace, where Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice all hold London residences. But don’t get too excited just yet. According to Australian News, prospective guests can choose between the Throne Room, Tapestry Room or Queen Anne Room for $47,400 a day. In other words, for more than the average American makes in a year.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesman, “All the monies raised will be able to supplement the Sovereign Grant and will be spent on the upkeep of the royal residences.” Unbelievably, demand for these rooms is high and there are very few vacancies left!

But don’t worry, you can still rent out the country castle, Leeds, which is available for $1 million for the duration of the 17-day games.

With the world weighed down by severe economic distress and hundreds of families going hungry every year, it’s hard to justify this excessive use of money — all of which will continue to support the Royal Family’s extravagant lifestyle.

What do you think about Queen Elizabeth‘s decision to capitalize on the Olympics by renting out rooms?

Image courtesy ofHUSSEIN ANWAR/SIPA.