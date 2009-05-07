The Headbutt that Shook the World

Keifer Sutherland has gone viral, and not in a Jack Bauer has to save the world from an air-born bug way, and not even in a Swine Flu way. Keifer is suddenly being covered in every possible way for his infamous attack on Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCullough.

What exactly happened?

At the post-Met Gala party at subMercer, hosted by Laura and Kate Mulleavy, Jack Bauer Kiefer Sutherland headbutted McCullough in a dispute over Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields or a drink. Sutherland was also seen wearing a feather boa, dancing feverishly, and twirling around- just what a sober person would do…

Now the Post is reporting that Sutherland will turn himself in at the First Precinct in Tribeca for third-degree misdemeanor assault.

Our take: Sutherland doesn’t really need to do anything else to confirm his reputation for being an angry drunk, but why’d you have to take it out on our boy Jack? And, more importantly, can we expect to see Proenza Schouler boxing gloves hit the runway in September?