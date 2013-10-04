Headband 101: 4 Very Modern Ways To Wear The Hair Accessory This Fall

You might think headbands are best reserved for your 10-year-old cousin or fictional prissy characters like Reese Witherspoon in “Election” or Leighton Meester in “Gossip Girl,” but the truth is, the right headband can actually make an outfit look extremely cool.

The first rule to making a headband work for you is to stay far away from perfectly groomed hair. In fact, most look better on tresses that are a little messy. The second rule? Expand your definition of a headband. Yeah, those plastic U-shaped devices still exist, but today’s headbands are so much more that that.

Still not convinced? Between dainty skinny headbands that look super-elegant with a bun, thick wool headbands to wear in place of a hat this winter, or a scarf twisted into a headband, there are plenty of options to suit even the most fashion-forward tastes.

To give you a better idea, we rounded up 4 very modern ways to wear the hair accessory!