A Headband You Can Wear Without Feeling Like Blair Waldorf!

Milliner Gigi Burris, whose work is favored by the likes of Karl Templer and Lori Goldstein, has designed pieces for everyone from Screaming Mimi‘s to Imitation. She launches another collaboration today with online retailer Of A Kind that is worth checking out.

The site only sells exclusive, limited-edition pieces designed by interesting young talents, and we love the playfulness of Gigi’s “dainty gothic” Headband of Thorns, which contrasts delicate materials with a tougher aesthetic. “The headband is made of french seamless grosgrain, which I purchased in an old millinery shop in Paris, leather cording to mimic barbed wire, and biot feathers, which I knot to become the ‘thorns’,” Gigi explains.

Gigi Burris Headband of Thorns, $125, at Of A Kind.