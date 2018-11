Not quite a fairytale ending to a storybook romance, but Keifer Sutherland was let off the hook for his altercation with Jack McCullough of Proenza Schouler.

The Manhattan D.A. rejected the case because it was more of a “petty matter” than criminal conduct. The victim, McCullough, also refused to cooperate with prosecutors after releasing a joint statement with Sutherland that they had resolved their differences.

Isn’t it nice to see everyone getting along.

[TMZ]