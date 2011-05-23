He Loves Me…He Loves Me Not! A Guide to His Body Language

It’s amazing how much you can relay with a simple crossing of the arms or eyebrow raise. As a teenager, I had a serious problem with rolling my eyes when I was annoyed, causing my parents to tell me I had an “attitude problem” on a daily basis. While I’ve managed to keep the eye rolling under control, I still have a major problem with wearing all my emotions on my face and in my body language, especially when it comes to interacting with the opposite sex.

But what does all this non-verbal communication really mean? To find out the answer, I enlisted the help of relationship expert Bree Maresca-Kramer for a two-part story on interpreting body language between the sexes. So let’s start with the fellas Read on to find out what HIS body language is really saying.

He likes you:

He will give you an eyebrow flash when you first meet and then while you are talking to show you he is interested in what you are saying and interested in you. His eyes will also dilate when he is looking at you.

He will try to attract your attention. He will use a gesture or movement and unconsciously detach from his friends by standing slightly apart, hoping to be seen as an individual.

He will sit on the edge of his seat to get physically closer to you.

He isn’t interested:

If he is not making a lot of eye contact and looking around while you are talking, then this is not a good sign.

He makes no effort to touch you and sits as far away from you as possible. If you’re at the movies and he makes no effort to touch your arm to guide you through the darkened theater, then he is probably not interested.

If his shoulder is pointing in the direction of your face during a conversation, then he is not interested. When a man is romantically interested, he will stand face-to-face with a woman.

He just wants to be friends:

He will not respond to your flirting even if it is obvious or overly sexual. He will just ignore it and move on he really does not feel the same way.

He will keep his body posture “squared off” and strong, not “rounded” and soft. When a guy likes you romantically, he will stand closer to you and round his shoulders to have a softer stance with you.

He will take on the physical role of the knight in shining armor ready to help you whenever you have a problem, without any romantic gestures tied to it. He is only acting as a big brother and friend and nothing more.

Bree Maresca-Kramer, M.A., is the author of “Its That Simple! A Womans Book On Relationships, Life, Ourselves And The Healing Of It All” and “Its That Simple! A Mans Book On Relationships, Life, Ourselves And The Healing Of It All,” and has successfully mentored hundreds of clients nationwide helping to significantly improve and empower their relationships. Through hands-on education, guidance, mentorship, and motivation Brees innovative and signature approach enables each client to awaken and transform their lives.

