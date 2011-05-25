HCG Diet: Is Weight Loss Really Worth a Daily Injection?

Needles scare me, so I would never even consider subjecting myself to a daily shot purely for vanity’s sake. But judging from all the buzz surrounding the controversial new hCG diet, there are a large number of people who would readily disagree with me. The diet entails taking a dosage of the Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin hormone, found in a pregnant woman, each day And as if that weren’t bad enough, you are confined to a measily 500 calories or less each day.

But many proponents believe it’s well worth the 30 pounds a month results that the diet claims. British endocrinologist A.T.W. Simeons, who first proposed the hormone’s use for weight loss back in the 50s, claims that hCG will make anything over 500 calories feel like too much. Meanwhile, the FDA has yet to approve hCG as a weight-loss drug, although it has been approved to treat infertility.

But there’s one question that still remains to be answered: is the controversial injection even safe? According to the FDA, it’s not necessarily dangerous but there’s absolutely no proof that hCG even works. Pieter Cohen, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School tells US News & World Report, “It’s reckless, irresponsible, and completely irrational… Can you lose weight on it? Of course, but that’s mainly because you’re hardly consuming any calories. And any benefit is not going to last.”

I’m inclined to agree with the critics, but what do you think? Are you willing to take the risk on this latest diet craze?