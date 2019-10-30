HBO Max’s Official Launch Date & Price Tag Are Here—Wow

Get your coins ready. With all of the new TV streaming services on the way, you may eventually have to pay for some of them instead of just stealing your ex’s sister’s Netflix password. But how do you choose which ones? HBO Max’s price and launch date were just revealed, along with more info about what content HBO Max will offer. We don’t technically need a 10th streaming service to add to our list of distractions—but honestly, we may have no choice but to sign up for this one.

HBO Max is one of four new streaming services set to launch within the next few months, including Apple TV and Disney+. This is the future of television, for better or worse.

At a presentation for investors, WarnerMedia (the parent company of HBO) announced that HBO Max is scheduled to launch in May 2020. Despite the name, the streaming service will feature titles from all of WarnerMedia’s brands, including HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner. Importantly, these titles will only be available on HBO Max after the service launches—meaning that Netflix will lose some major parts of its catalog, including one of the most popular shows of all time, Friends. HBO Max will also become the only place to watch the Studio Ghibli films, Turner Classic Movies, and DC Comics TV shows and films. Plus, of course, the entire HBO catalog. Netflix may or may not be shaking in its boots right now.

In addition, HBO Max will also feature a line-up of original content. A heavily anticipated sequel to Practical Magic is already in the works.

So, what will this impressive library cost you? A subscription to HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. While Disney and Apple opted to make their streaming services way cheaper than Netflix, HBO Max clearly went in the opposite direction. Welp.

There are already a few different ways to watch HBO, including HBO Go, HBO Now, and plain old HBO via cable. It can all get a little confusing, especially when you add this new service into the mix. Basically, only two types of customers will get an automatic free upgrade to HBO Max: those who subscribe to HBO through an AT&T cable provider, and those who subscribe directly to HBO Now.

Everyone else will have to pony up the $14.99, beg a third cousin for their password, or say goodbye to Friends forever.