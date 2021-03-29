Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial? Here’s the Secret Way to Watch Your Fave Shows at No Cost

With more movies premiering online instead of in theaters, more and more people want to know if HBO Max has a free trial to watch films like Wonder Woman: 1984 and shows like Euphoria at no cost.

HBO Max launched in May 2020 as a streaming service for HBO shows and other WarnerMedia programs, such as Friends, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. As of December 2020, HBO Max has had more than 37.7 million paying subscribers, and with the service releasing original programs, such as The Flight Attendant and Selena + Chef, that number is only expected to grow. Since its launch, HBO Max has also seen several blockbuster films premiere on the site including Wonder Woman: 1984, Tom and Jerry and Godzilla vs. Kong.

There’s no doubt that HBO Max is one of the premier streaming services today. However, with so many streaming services on the market (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+—the list goes on), it’s understandable why viewers want to know about HBO Max’s free trial to test out the site before subscribing. So does HBO Max have a free trial? Read on to find out how to watch HBO Max for free before you commit to a subscription.

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max costs $14.99 per month.

Does HBO Max have a free trial?

No, unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial. But there are still ways to watch HBO Max for free. Read on for the little-known ways to stream your favorite HBO Max shows and movies at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.