Found: Cool Muscle T-Shirts Inspired by HBO’s ‘Girls’

What: A pair of muscle tees inspired by Lena Dunham’s popular Golden Globe-nominated HBO series “Girls,” available exclusively on streetwear-inspired site Gypsy Warrior.

Why: Because what better way to pay homage to the show that has won the hearts of so many women than wearing a T-shirt that boldly declares two of the series’ most memorable quotes: “All adventurous women do,” and “Living the dream, one mistake at a time.” Plus, at $20 a pop, they’ll hardly break the bank.

“[‘Girls’ tells young women] to be themselves,” Gypsy Warrior co-founder Nicla Dicosmo tells StyleCaster. “We are all unique and have different thoughts, feelings, and emotions, which is important to celebrate.”

“We took direct inspiration from the show, and we felt those two phrases were the most reflective of our generation,” Gypsy Warrior co-founder Michel Bezoza adds.

How: While it may not exactly be muscle tee weather, that doesn’t mean these guys wouldn’t be perfect under a blazer and paired with a set of leather leggings. Because they would be.

“You can pair a cutoff tee with anything including your boyfriend jeans, under a blazer, or with some cut off shorts,” Michel says. “Also they are just a little more rad than a basic tee.”

“Girls” Muscle Tees, $20; at Gypsy Warrior, and Gypsy Warrior