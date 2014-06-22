HBO is Launching a 10-Episode Beyoncé Series

Beyoncé clearly has a good working relationship with HBO: The cable network aired her “Life is But a Dream” documentary last year, and now it plans to launch a 10-episode show called “Beyoncé x10” starting tonight.

It’s not an original drama or comedy,” but rather a series of 5-minute clips from her smash “Mrs. Carter Show” tour. The clips—which start at 8:55 p.m. —will air every Sunday for ten weeks before “True Blood” at 9 p.m., and will include tour footage and live performances.

.@Beyonce returns to HBO for #BeyonceX10, a 10-episode series of concert performances debuting weekly before @TrueBloodHBO starting June 29. — HBO (@HBO) June 19, 2014

While HBO is busy airing Beyoncé’s last international tour, the superstar will be getting ready for this year’s live spectacle, the “On the Run” tour, which Bey and husband Jay Z kick off this Wednesday in Miami.

