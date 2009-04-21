Name: Hayley Bloomingdale

Age: 23

Occupation: Marketing Department at Diane von Furstenberg

Location: NYC

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

DVF, Shopbop.com, Owl’s Lab in Greenwich Village, Pas de Deux in the East Village, Uniqlo

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Well my childhood nickname was “Happy Hayley” so I think that about sums it up ☺

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Jimmy Choo Prize T-Bar Sandas and the DVF Deliah studded belt. It is amazing and goes with everything… they are sold out everywhere and I just can’t get my hands on one yet!

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Phillip Lim, Alberta Ferretti, Rag and Bone, Lanvin, Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Porter Grey, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, …how many options do I get?!



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

My roommate, Dre.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Shopbop.com, Gilt Groupe, nymag.com, and InsideDVF

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Probably the 60s…long Bohemian dresses and no shoes.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

My grandmother.

9. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Blazers, Blazers, Blazers. Oh that’s only three. Ok and bright tunic dresses and crisp button down shirts.

10. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Ummm… I’d say $800 but if my father is reading this then $200 is definitely the maximum.

11. Who is your style soul mate?

Style soul mate? What the heck is that? I think I better concentrate on finding a soul mate in life first.

12. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I can’t even talk about it. I can only say these few words: two separate pieces (ie: a top and floor length skirt), lilac, rhinestones and finally… Delias. Ok so maybe this was 8th grade prom but still horrifying…

13. What theme song best describes your life?

We Just Can’t Get Enough by the New Radicals.

14. What inspires you?

New York. The beach. My friends and family. Reading books, magazines, blogs, etc. Edith Wharton. The Food Network (seriously).