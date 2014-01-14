Links to Click: Tom Ford on Hayden’s Golden Globes Gown, Anna Wintour’s TV Debut, More

Here are some of the day’s most exciting reads from around the Internet. Read on!

1. Anna Wintour is making her TV debut this month with ‘The Fashion Fund.’ [Huffington Post]

2. After quite the controversy surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s Golden Globes gown, Tom Ford responded with this sweet gesture. [E! News]

3. Finally! A simple step that guarantees your at-home manicure will last longer. [Daily Makeover]

4. Meet the woman giving Cards Against Humanity a feminist makeover. [The Cut]

5. U.S. Men’s Figure Skater, Jason Brown has landed a spot on the 2014 Winter Olympic team and if his Riverdance performance doesn’t get you excited for the Olympics, nothing will. [BuzzFeed]

6. Adding the new NARSissist Eye Palette to our wish list now! [Beauty High]

7. Roberto Cavalli is giving Miami a taste of, well, Roberto Cavalli with his new restaurant and lounge. [Eater]

8. Food for Comfort: Mario Batali’s risotto with mushroom and vin santo is the perfect recipe for cold winter days. [The Vivant]